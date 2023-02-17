UK lawyers warn against acting like hired guns to silence critics of the super-rich | law





Law firms have been warned by regulators not to act like hired guns to silence critics of the wealthy amid a surge in allegations of abuse by a Russian oligarch following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), which regulates lawyers in England and Wales, said it was investigating 40 allegations of strategic litigation for slapps. Significant concerns are being raised about lawyers making futile claims on behalf of oligarchs to stifle public discourse about corruption or money laundering, the report said in a report released this week.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has intensified scrutiny of the richest man, using lawsuits to silence critics and journalists reporting on corruption allegations. This has led to increased scrutiny from MPs and activists of British lawyers acting for wealthy foreign clients, including those facing financial sanctions from Britain or its allies.

Lawyers are not simply hired guns, the SRA wrote. This means that you must not bring cases that are not properly contestable, conduct excessive or oppressive proceedings, or act in a manner that misleads or exploits others during the proceedings.

The SRA also noted that attorneys are obliged to report potential slaps to regulators. A review of 25 companies found three instances in which attorneys failed to report potentially abusive claims.

One of the alleged Slapp cases the SRA is investigating is an action by a London-based law firm on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch who runs the Wagner Group, a notorious mercenary army. Wagner has been accused of human rights violations and killing civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic, and has played an increasingly important role in Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine.

The SRA is investigating Discreet Law, a firm founded by British lawyer Roger Gherson, in relation to a lawsuit filed by Prigozhin against journalist and founder of the Bellingcat journalism organization, Eliot Higgins. group. The case was dismissed in the High Court of London and Higgins’ lawyers later complained to the SRA that it was a Slapp suit. The Financial Times reported that Discreet Law stopped representing Prigozhin in March 2022.

Discreet Law also participated in a defamation lawsuit against Anar Mahmudov and Nargiz Mahmudova, children of former Azerbaijan Security Minister Eldar Mahmudov. They attempted to sue a Spanish journalist and five Spanish news outlets for defamation of claims about the origin of the family fortune. A judge in London said the court did not have the jurisdiction to hear the claim.

Prigozhin is not the only Russian-linked oligarch under British sanctions represented by Gherson, who runs a company he founded in 1988 called Gherson Solicitors. Gherson, along with Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, challenged EU sanctions. Ukrainian war.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has also intensified scrutiny of other services provided by UK-based legal counsel. British MPs and transparency campaigners have raised concerns about abuse of the golden visa system, which normally allows wealthy investors to apply for citizenship in return for their investments. In Britain, the government’s golden visa scheme has been targeted by 10 Russian oligarchs who were later sanctioned with suspected criminal links, a government review revealed last month.

Gherson is also linked to Discreet Advisory Services, a Monaco-based company that provides advice to international clients, including second citizenship services, giving very wealthy clients the opportunity to apply for visas in other countries. OpenDemocracy first reported a connection with a Monaco company.

A spokesperson for Discreet Law said: As lawyers, we cannot disclose confidential information related to our former clients. It is public knowledge that Discreet Law LLP has acted for Mr Prigozhin and our position is that we always fully comply with our legal and professional obligations.

A spokesperson for Gherson Solicitors LLP said: As attorneys, we cannot disclose confidential information about the legal services we provide to our clients.

The headline and text of this article have been amended on 16 February 2023 to clarify that this is a warning concerning lawyers in England and Wales regulated by the SRA.

The headline and text of this article have been amended on 16 February 2023 to clarify that this is a warning concerning lawyers in England and Wales regulated by the SRA.

