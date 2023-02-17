BTC price cools on latest US data as Bitcoin liquidates $80M in shorts





Bitcoin (BTC) trended towards $24,000 at Wall Street’s open on Feb. 16 after fresh macro data from the US topped estimates.

BTC/USD 1 hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingViewHot US PPI data ‘shaking’ markets

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that BTC/USD was retracing some of its latest gains for the day, trading at around $24,400 on Bitstamp at the time of writing.

The pair had hit $24,895 on Bitstamp overnight, marking its highest levels in six months as a surprise rally seemed to catch many traders off guard.

In the two days to Feb. 16, $80 million in short positions were liquidated in Bitcoin alone, including $65 million on Feb. 15, the most in a single day since Jan. 20.

BTC liquidation chart. Source: Coinglass

Still, January’s US Producer Price Index (PPI) dampened some of the enthusiasm for risky assets, as it showed prices rising more than expected year-over-year.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index were both down 1.1% at the time of writing.

“Some signs of economic weakness in today’s macro data,” investment research resource Game of Trades wrote in a reaction on Twitter, also noting that unemployment data was lower than the 200,000 requests expected for the week.

Markets rocked by trending US PPI data. US PPI for January was hot (hotter than CPI a few days ago), with +0.7% MoM headline vs. +0.4%, PPI YoY at 6% vs. 5.4 % expected. The Core US PPI also disappointed with +0.6% MoM vs +0.2% expected, 4.5% YoY vs 4% expected. pic.twitter.com/IE7SWvcM8Q

Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) February 16, 2023

Along with the decline in equities, the US dollar index (DXY) showed renewed strength, climbing above 104.1 to its highest levels since the first week of the year.

“Still perfectly as expected, so far we are seeing a breakout and reversal of the D1 downtrend, eyes on the D1 200 EMA in the 104.5-104.7 area as discussed for the past few weeks,” he said. writes popular trader Pierre in an update on the events.

One-day candle chart of the US Dollar Index (DXY). Source: TradingViewWhat’s in a Death Cross

Meanwhile, Bitcoin was facing its own key moving averages, in the form of the 50 and 200 week trend lines, these having just printed their first ever “death cross” in a bull warning.

For Cointelegraph contributor Michal van de Poppe, however, there were reasons not to pay too much attention to the phenomenon after the 2022 bear market.

“The Death Cross only occurs based on historical price events,” he told Twitter followers on Feb. 15.

“The whole bear market of the past year finally entering this crossover. The best thing to do with something like this is to go long instead of short.” BTC/USD 1 week candle chart (Bitstamp) with 50, 200MA. Source: Trading View

Fellow Crypto trader Tony summed up the mood of the more conservative market participants.

In an update after the latest local highs, he argued that a lot depends on how Bitcoin behaves around $25,000.

“My primary target on this 5th wave is $25,000 as that is also the previous untapped high,” he explained alongside a chart.

“From here we will better understand if we are indeed in a flat bearish correction, or if this is the start of something more exciting.” BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Crypto Tony/Twitter

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed herein are the sole authors and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

