Penny Wong’s London speech on Britain’s colonial history did not cause diplomatic tension | Penny Wong





The Australian Foreign Secretary’s speech in London on Britain’s colonial history did not cause any discomfort or diplomatic tension with Britain, a senior official declared.

Coalition opposition parties suggested through a committee hearing in Canberra on Thursday that Penny Wong’s remarks created an unnecessary distraction from the annual high-level talks between Australia and Britain.

In a wide-ranging speech in London two weeks ago, Wong welcomed Britain’s tilt toward the Indo-Pacific, but also reflected on the varied experiences of British colonization.

Born in Malaysia, Wong said her father was of Hakka and Cantonese Chinese descent, and many of those clans, like my grandmother, worked as domestic servants for British colonists.

Wong told an audience at Kings College London that while such stories can feel uncomfortable at times, they offer an opportunity to find more common ground than if we were sheltered by a narrow version of a country’s history.

This aspect of the speech garnered media attention in Britain, with the Telegraph running an article with the headline:

But Wong said on Thursday that he never used the word facing. After the Kings College speech, Wong and Defense Secretary Richard Marles held talks in Portsmouth with James Cleverly and Ben Wallace.

Australia’s top Foreign Affairs and Trade official, Jann Adams, who attended the meeting, said colonialism was not the center of discussion, either formally or informally.

We spent a lot of time together. Frankly, in the context of modern Britain, Adams told the Senate Estimates Committee.

There was no sense of incongruity or diplomatic tension at all. I can say with complete confidence.

Wong said he has been trying to emphasize that if we recognize our history and recognize how we have changed, we can find more common ground with other countries in the Indo-Pacific.

She said that approach helped deal with some of the ways others try to constrain us. Chinese diplomats tried to portray the Aukus security deal between Australia, the US and Britain as an Anglo-Saxon faction.

Wong noted that Australia is trying to challenge disinformation and that projecting Australia’s modern multicultural image would increase Australia’s influence and power in the region.

She said that such messages are important in the context of Aukus and Quad’s partnerships with India, Japan and the United States.

Opposition senator Simon Birmingham, who led the questioning, also spoke about the importance of balance and paying attention to how you put your message.

He asked if there were any positive aspects to Britain’s historical contribution to a democratic system, a system of justice.

Wong Answer: Yes.

When News Corps Greg Sheridan asked about the comment that this was the worst strange speech in Penny Wong’s life, the minister said she had a lot of respect for the author but would tell him to relax.

I maintain the view that working on how to maximize Australia’s impact, including how we speak who we are and recognize where others are, is a key part of the work of everyone in this role.

In a press conference following the meeting in Portsmouth two weeks ago, Cleverly confirmed that the talks dealt with the nature of the relationship between the UK and other countries now in the Commonwealth but formerly British colonies.

However, Cleverly said that this is not the center of the conversation.

In a separate interview with Australias Nine newspaper shortly after the speech, Cleverly was asked if Britain had satisfactorily confronted with its colonial past.

Are you asking the black foreign secretary of the British Empire? answered smartly. Yes, I think the answer is yes. You’re watching it, and you’re talking about it!

The bottom line is that we have an Asian Prime Minister, an Asian Home Secretary, and an African Foreign Minister.

History is important, but more important is what we can do in the future, cleverly said.

Australia is finalizing details of a plan to acquire at least eight nuclear-powered submarines, with help from Britain and the United States.

The leaders of the trio of Aukus, Anthony Albanese, Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden, will be announced next month.

