Oil slightly lower on mixed economic data in the United States, growth in crude inventories





U.S. jobless claims fell in week to Feb. 11 Dollar rises as strong U.S. data fuels rate hike fears Crude stocks see major build OPEC+ deal to run through at the end of the year -Saudi Energy MinisterChina will account for nearly half of oil demand growth in 2023

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) – Oil prices edged lower on Thursday after trading in a narrow range as the market priced in mixed U.S. economic signals and prospects for a pick-up in Chinese demand with a increase in US crude inventories.

Brent futures settled at $85.14 a barrel, losing 24 cents. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $78.49 a barrel, losing 10 cents.

As US data suggested the US jobs market remained robust, a gauge of manufacturing in the Mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly plunged.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Chair Loretta Mester said the central bank could become more aggressive with rate hikes if inflation surprises on the upside. The latest reading on inflation showed that prices remained stubbornly high. But Mester does not expect the United States to fall into recession.

The dollar briefly hit a six-week high against a basket of currencies after the US data, weighing on oil as a strong dollar makes the greenback-denominated commodity more expensive for holders of other currencies.

“Brent has yet to break above the 100-day moving average this week,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Benchmark Brent has hovered between $80 and $90 a barrel for the past six weeks, while WTI has hovered between $72 and $83 since December.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude oil inventories last week hit their highest level since June 2021 after a bigger-than-expected rise.

“Oil prices are very choppy right now with traders having a lot to take in,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said in a note, pointing to Russia’s 500,000 barrel per day cut in oil production. in March, a strong Chinese economic recovery. and an uncertain global economic outlook.

The prospect of a recovery in Chinese demand contributed to the bullish sentiment.

China will account for nearly half of global oil demand growth this year after easing its COVID-19 curbs, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

The Paris-based watchdog echoed similar views from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which this week raised its global oil demand growth forecast for 2023 on Chinese demand growth.

On the supply side, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the current OPEC+ deal to cut oil production targets by 2 million barrels per day (bpd ) would be blocked until the end of the year, adding that he remained cautious on Chinese demand. Learn more

A plan by US President Joe Biden’s administration to release more oil from the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve “would most likely limit any rally that develops in the coming weeks,” said Bob Yawger, director of contracts at term on energy at Mizuho in New York.

Additional reporting by Rowena Edwards in London, Mohi Narayan in New Delhi; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio

