Why is the UK economy bound to fall into recession?

The UK is projected to contract 0.6% this year by the International Monetary Fund, making it the only rich country to end 2023 with a smaller economy. Russia is also expected to grow (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images).

The UK avoided a serious recession late last year. phew.

But we’re not out of the woods yet, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt warned after ONS’ GDP figures last Friday showed the economy to slow by the end of 2022.

The British Prime Minister is right to be cautious, especially in the context of Britain’s contrast with the rest of the world.

New forecasts from the European Commission this week suggest that the bloc economy is poised to avoid a slump this year, with EU-wide growth expected to reach 0.8%.

The Republic of Ireland will grow at less than 5% to power areas that are not reversing.

After the economy added an unexpected 517,000 jobs last month despite the Fed’s best efforts to contain demand, our friends from across the pond in the US are increasingly likely to avoid a recession.

On the other hand, we have been told by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to expect a contraction of 0.6% this year. This makes us the only rich country to end 2023 with a smaller economy. Russia is also expected to grow.

It must be said that the IMF routinely screw up their forecasts.

So why is Britain lagging behind the rich world?

UK will be an economic sloth in 2023 (according to IMF) Source: IMF Steeper energy bills

Inflation has been a major factor bringing the world’s top economy to its knees.

Households and businesses are under pressure from rising costs, cutting spending and stifling economic growth.

This rise in inflation, particularly in Europe and initially in the United States, [gas] price, Investec economist Philip Shaw told City AM.

The jump is now almost fully undone, but the damage has already been done to family and corporate balance sheets in the UK and Europe (to a lesser extent in the US).

Britain’s reliance on gas to power homes has had a bigger impact on consumers and businesses in the UK than elsewhere, Shaw added.

UBS Wealth Management’s chief eurozone and UK economist, Dean Turner, told City AM that the impact of rising oil prices has hit the UK harder because Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt has provided less generous support than European Prime Ministers.

Inflation in the UK has outpaced the US and Europe. Source: ONS, Eurostat and Bureau of Labor Statistics

French state-owned energy giant EDF was forced to limit price increases to 4% for most of 2022, and the German government began paying home energy bills in December with around $175 billion in support.

Hunt stuck with Liz Trusss’ price cap of 2,500, but the family’s energy costs have still skyrocketed over the past year. The current price cap mechanism also means bills won’t drop until summer.

Inflation has certainly turned a corner in the UK, where it has cooled to 10.1% for the third month in a row. However, it outpaced inflation in Europe and the US for most of 2022.

Inflation in the US never exceeded double digits, but the Eurozone peaked at 10.6%.

No such energy cap has begun in the US. Primarily because the inflation surge was fueled by overspending fueled by a cash-pumping President Biden during the pandemic.

Weak job market

Perhaps the single biggest area in which the UK’s weaknesses stand out is the slimming workforce.

The outflow of about 500,000 people from the workforce since the start of the COVID-19 crisis is unusual.

No other rich country has suffered this level of desertion. Most have actually seen the labor market expand.

A shrinking pool of available workers has forced companies to raise wages to attract and retain talent, which has increased domestic inflation.

Staff shortages prevented the company from reviewing expansion plans and curbed production.

The US job market is moving ahead, doing exactly the opposite of what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell wants. Strong worker demand can keep inflation down for longer, but it supports spending without damaging incomes.

aggressive rate hikes

The Bank of England has tightened policy much more aggressively than the European Central Bank (ECB), but less vigorously than the US Federal Reserve.

Rates have risen a total of 390 basis points since bank governor Andrew Bailey first raised them in December 2021, pushing the cost of borrowing to 4%, the highest in 15 years.

ECB resident Christine Lagarde supported a rise of 300bps and the Fed chair supported a rise of 450bps.

The BoE and the Fed are probably releasing the brakes soon and the ECB is expected to support a hike of around 100 basis points this year.

Bank Governor Andrew Bailey and the rest of the Monetary Policy Committee have raised rates by 390bps after December 2021. (Photo by Yui Mok – Pool/Getty Images)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its latest projections that a steep UK interest rate peak (probably at 4.25%) is poised to curb growth this year.

In fact, analysts at Goldman Sachs believe that every 100 basis point increase lowers the level of real GDP by about 0.5%, primarily through higher mortgage rates.

But the wave of homeowners switching to fixed-rate mortgages after the financial crisis delayed the transfer of higher interest rates into the real economy.

James Smith, a developed market economist at Dutch bank ING, told City AM that the UK has the lowest ratio of mortgages to floating rates.

A bigger problem, he added, is that 70 per cent of SME loans are variable rate business borrowing, but it is not unique to the UK.

return of austerity

Britain’s tax and spending policy has become even more stingy after Hunt worked to bolster investor confidence following Liz Truss’ ill-fated mini-budget.

The tax scope freeze and levy increase that began in his November $55 billion fall statement, specifically a 6-percentage point corporate tax increase, is coming soon.

return of austerity [and] The lack of support for the energy crisis will also play a role in stifling production, Frdrique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth Management in the British Isles, told City AM.

UK fiscal data look worse than other European countries. Shaw said the need for the UK government to strengthen its policies to achieve a sustainable fiscal position in the medium term is therefore all the more urgent.

Hunt’s largest single support action was the 2,500 energy price cap.

Currently, this cap is set to jump to 3,000 in April. After the recent collapse in energy costs, policy now causes prices to spike rather than smooth them out, the Resolution Foundation said this week.

A short period of time during which the price cap can be higher than what retailers charge based on lower wholesale gas prices. To avoid that, the foundation said Hunt would almost certainly delay raising the cap for three months.

The EU has urged the likes of Germany, France and Italy to withdraw their support for the risk of sparking turbulence in euro debt markets again.

Fiscal policy among peers is unlikely to be as easy to maintain as it is today. Britain may not seem like such an outlier. [soon]Turner added.

Tax hikes and spending cuts are straining the economy, with the Bank of England aggressively raising interest rates.

The Hunts March 15th budget is unlikely to be a silver bullet to prevent a slump.

