British airlines: not paying for pollution





The polluter pays principle is an old concept recently reaffirmed by the UK Government in its Environmental Principles policy statement. Carbon pricing is also a key component of the Jet Zero strategy, but unlike all road transport, jet fuel is not subject to fuel tariffs and most emissions are outside the current scope of the UK and EU Emissions Trading Schemes (ETS). It is utterly baffling that governments do not charge airlines for a significant portion of the greenhouse gases they emit.

T&E analyzed the 2021 emissions of UK-registered commercial airlines and found that this government failure favored some airlines more than others. As seen below, the UK and EU ETS cover different levels of emissions from airlines.

Figure 1. Source: CORSIA data provided by the Environment Agency.

Both Virgin Atlantic and British Airways do not have to pay for most of the environmental damage they cause. Virgin Atlantic does not pay for 99% of its emissions. British Airways pays nothing for 88% of its emissions. Conversely, easyJet does not pay 7% of its emissions, while Jet2 does not pay 6%.

The question, then, becomes how much airlines will have to pay on top of the current carbon pricing system if all emissions are charged. The graph below shows the minimum amount airlines must pay if their uncovered emissions are part of the UK ETS.

Figure 2. Assume a carbon price of 42.40 per ton. This is equivalent to the minimum ETS rate in the UK for 2021. Source: Ember Carbon Price Tracker.

If UK airlines had been billed at the minimum level UK ETS had dealt with in 2021, an additional $301 million would have been raised for governments around the world. If charged at least at the 2021 EU ETS rate, an additional $191 million would have been charged. In effect, some of this is money given away by the Treasury because the government doesn’t enforce its own principles. Surprisingly, a huge amount of this (just over 200 million if charged at the minimum UK ETS rate) would have come from British Airways, which has the highest absolute free emissions.

Not billing airlines for the environmental damage they cause is against governmental principles, slows down the decarbonization of aviation and deprives governments of revenue when they are urgently needed. The time has come to address this by applying a kerosene tax or by extending the scope of the ETS to all departing flights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.transportenvironment.org/discover/uk-airlines-not-paying-for-pollution/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos