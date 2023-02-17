UK financial watchdog hit by allegations of disclosure of prospectus climate risks





The UK’s Financial Supervisory Commission has received a rare legal action from environmental groups alleging that the Financial Conduct Authority illegally signed listing documents for allegedly failing to adequately account for climate change risks for oil and gas producer Ithaca Energy.

This case marks the first time ClientEarth, an environmental law charity with a track record of successfully advocating, has targeted UK regulators.

The group also recently filed a lawsuit in the High Court against Royal Dutch Shell directors personally for their response to climate change risks. Both petitions have not yet been accepted by the courts, and the courts now have to decide whether to allow the proceedings to proceed.

Ithaca, which has significant stakes in the controversial North Sea Cambo and Rosebank oil and gas fields off the coast of Scotland, went public on the London Stock Exchange last November.

ClientEarth said it has filed a lawsuit against FCA in the UK High Court for regulatory approval of the Ithaca Prospectus, a legal document the company must complete prior to an initial public offering.

Robert Clarke, ClientEarth’s senior financial attorney, acknowledged that the Ithacas prospectus does pose risks to oil and gas companies, but it is too general to provide full information to investors or meet prospectus regulations requiring companies to disclose material risks. said.

He argued that the documents did not explain how these risks specifically affected Ithaca or how significant these risks were to the company. This is especially true given the Paris Agreement goal of keeping global temperature rise no higher than 2C, ideally 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. level.

One of the primary responsibilities of financial regulators is to protect investors. A key way to do this is to ensure that companies applying to list on the London Stock Exchange adequately disclose the risks associated with their activities, including climate-related risks, in their prospectuses as required by law, Clarke said.

In the case of listing in Ithacas, we believe that regulators regarding these fundamental features have failed by ultimately passing the Ithacas prospectus despite the fact that the legal requirements were not met.

Clarke said adequate disclosure of climate-related risks is in the best interests of investors, the public and the planet. The case concerns ensuring that regulators have a role in properly applying disclosure rules, he said.

The claim was filed as a judicial review case, a type of legal case challenging a decision of a public authority.

FCA said it plans to oppose ClientEarth’s petition for permission to bring the case to the High Court.

Ithaca noted FCA’s response and added that it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this stage.

It is very unusual for UK regulators to face such legal challenges.

In 2006, the High Court denied Yukos Oil permission to pursue judicial review of the FCA’s predecessor, the Financial Services Agency’s decision to approve a prospectus relating to a public offering of shares by Russian oil company Rosneft. .

Climate activists are increasingly taking legal action to target corporations, governments and regulators over environmental issues. Since 1990, more than 2,000 climate lawsuits have been brought before the courts worldwide, according to a database compiled by the London School of Economics’ Grantham Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.

