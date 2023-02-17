China warns it will retaliate after US shoots down its balloon





China has warned it will retaliate against the United States for violating its sovereignty, which could escalate the lingering dispute over the balloons just as top diplomats from the two countries plan to attend a conference on the safety in Germany.

At a briefing on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin repeated Beijing’s view that the Chinese plane shot down by a US plane off the coast of South Carolina this month -ci had inadvertently flown over the country after being deviated from its trajectory. He criticized the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw it and later sanction Chinese companies, saying the moves would have consequences.

Read more: China and the United States disagree over a ball. Here’s Why Much of Asia Isn’t Blowing Up About It

“China firmly opposes it and will take countermeasures against relevant US entities that have infringed on our sovereignty and security to firmly safeguard our sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests,” Wang said.

Some of the 10 US balloons that Beijing says have traveled over China since May last year have passed over Xinjiang and Tibet, Wang added. These are two regions in the far west of China where the government is accused by the United States and other countries of human rights violations against minorities, accuses Beijing.

Read more: Chinese boarding schools are separating a million Tibetan children from their families, UN says

The retaliatory warning appears to be a reaction to the US adding Chinese companies to an export blacklist last week over what it claims are links to a global spy program balloons supported by the army. Wang did not explain how China might retaliate, but the threat is similar to those Beijing has made in the past against foreign entities that she says are harming Chinese companies by complying with foreign sanctions.

In 2019, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced it was creating a list of “unreliable entities” to punish companies after the United States imposed sanctions on Huawei Technologies Co., and in 2021 it announced new rules allowing lawsuits in Chinese courts against companies that have complied with overseas sanctions. .

The ministry has never released details of the list or announced the addition of a company. There has been no public use of the rules to punish foreign companies.

China and the United States seemed to be trying to get out of the dispute. The United States said on Tuesday that three other objects shot down by American planes in the past week were for commercial purposes and not for espionage.

It remains to be seen whether the latest back and forth will prevent a meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Wang Yi, China’s top diplomat, on the sidelines of the Munich security conference this week. Blinken had canceled a planned trip to Beijing this month when the initial balloon controversy erupted.

