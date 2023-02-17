Spy balloon dust sends US-China relations from bad to worse





Revelations of a global Chinese balloon spy program have upended budding attempts by President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to manage tensions that risk escalating into confrontation and conflict.

Lines of communication between Washington and Beijing remain in flux as the United States has repeatedly scrambled fighter jets to shoot down unidentified flying objects over the United States and Canada over the past week.

“Whether you call it competition or whatever, the US-China relationship right now is bad in just about every possible dimension. And that includes the military,” said Tim Bergreen, former staff director for the House Intelligence Committee Democrats.

Biden has yet to speak to the nation about what his administration knows about the threat posed by China, and US officials have dismissed questions about whether the president will speak with Xi, with their last conversation taking place at a face-to-face meeting in November on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia.

For Washington, the most immediate threat is Beijing’s tacit support for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and threats against Taiwan. And China sees Biden’s commitment to the defense of Taiwan — increasing the possible use of American troops — as crossing a bright red line of Beijing’s self-determination.

The White House stressed this week that it was not seeking conflict with China, despite the discovery of the spy balloon.

“It doesn’t change the fact that we want to avoid conflict with China, we’re not looking for conflict with China,” national security spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday.

Administration officials also stress that lines of communication with their Chinese counterparts remain open, despite a rebuff from China’s defense minister after an intervention by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last week after the United States shot down with an air-to-air missile the first, publicly-acknowledged Chinese surveillance balloon.

China’s military, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), has often used a strategy to fend off US military attempts to raise awareness, Bonny Lin, director of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told a panel on Wednesday. Senate committee.

“I’m not surprised that Sec. The Austin counterpart didn’t pick up the phone,” Lin said.

“It shows that through the U.S. engagement with China, our military-to-military ties and relations are relatively weak, and despite this administration’s efforts to focus on deconfliction, crisis communication with the PLA, we don’t “We haven’t made any significant progress. I wouldn’t blame it on the American side, I would blame it on the Chinese.

Lin added that “from their perspective, they have very little incentive to communicate or divest from us because they see our attempts to communicate with them as allowing or giving the green light to certain US operations.”

Chinese officials criticized the United States for shooting down the balloon, calling it an overreaction and now their explanation that the crossing of an “unmanned civilian airship” into American airspace was an unintended, unexpected and isolated.

And Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin warned on Wednesday that Beijing was ready to respond with unspecified “countermeasures” after the Commerce Department sanctioned six Chinese entities it said were related to the PLA’s aerospace programs.

Still, the administration has left open the possibility of a high-level dialogue with senior officials in Beijing.

As Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a high-stakes trip to Beijing following the discovery of the balloon, State Department spokesman Ned Price said meetings between senior US and Chinese officials could take place in a third country, amid reports that the secretary could meet his counterpart at a security conference in Munich on Thursday.

“There’s a reason for both sides to move forward here because the Chinese face all sorts of domestic issues – many of them their own – that they have to deal with economically, demographically and otherwise. At the same time, Biden is considering re-election,” Bergreen said.

He added that Biden has to “balance that with a Congress that basically there’s almost no limit to how anti-China you can be on the Hill now.”

Some lawmakers were quick to blame China for three other unidentified flying objects Biden ordered shot down over the weekend, even though the White House said there was no indication they were part of the Chinese spy program.

Rep. Adam Smith (Wash.), the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, said this week that China “almost certainly” launched three objects.

While the Biden administration has not drawn that conclusion, it has pointed to other disturbing instances of Chinese sabotage against U.S. allies in the stretched waters of the Indo-Pacific.

Price, the State Department spokesman, on Monday condemned the Chinese Coast Guard’s use of a military-grade laser against a Philippine Coast Guard vessel that temporarily blinded its crew, and reaffirmed the Washington’s Mutual Defense Pact with Manila.

US Navy will no longer require COVID vaccines for deployment Pentagon to grant service members up to 3 weeks leave for abortion trips

And military tensions between the United States and China are likely to escalate as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) is expected to visit Taiwan, which Beijing considers to violate its deepest red line. deep and brightest.

“The relationship, it shows how fragile it is, and it shows how a public incident forces decision makers to make decisions that play for the national public,” said Comfort Ero, president and CEO of International Crisis. Group, during a briefing with journalists. week.

“It’s because of these miscalculations and tendencies to go overboard…given how public it was, it’s no surprise that Blinken canceled his trip, no surprise that Biden reacted like it did, but that’s also why we say we need guardrails to prevent and deal with crisis management in a measured way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/international/3860008-spy-balloon-dustup-sends-us-china-relations-from-bad-to-worse/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos