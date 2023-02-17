Storm Otto: Met Office warns of 75mph winds as first storm of the year hits England | british news





As the UK prepares for its first storm of the year, parts of the country could experience wind gusts of up to 75 mph.

Storm Otto is set to wreak havoc over parts of Scotland and northeast England as it sweeps on Friday.

A yellow weather warning for winds has been issued for all of Scotland and parts of northern and northeast England stretching from Sheffield to the Scottish border.

The weather agency said the storm, named by Danish forecasters, could pose a “danger to life” due to debris from damaging buildings, such as tiles blown off roofs.

Travel disruptions are also expected. TransPennine Express added that trains between Berwick-upon-Tweed and Edinburgh will operate at reduced speeds, warning customers to check the route before travelling.

Otto will move east across the far north of England by Friday afternoon.

Check the weather forecast for your area.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: “Storm Otto will bring gale force and rain to the UK, with parts of northern Scotland and the northeast of England likely experiencing the strongest gusts in excess of 75 mph.

“Travel disruptions are likely in this setup and tall-sided vehicles tend to disrupt plans, especially in this setup. There is rain associated with Storm Otto and 40-50mm of rain potential over parts of western Scotland.”

Other potential impacts include the potential for large waves, particularly off the North Sea coast, and minor damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Read more Sudden stratospheric warming ‘now possible’ This year is expected to be warmer than 2022, making it one of the hottest years on record.

It’s been almost a year since the Met Office named it a storm.

Written by Weather Producer Joanna Robinson

Heavy snowfall and heavy rains have fallen in recent months and January is remembered for flooding, but so far very strong winds have been lacking during the fall and winter months.

It’s been almost a year since the National Weather Service named a storm for the first time since the naming convention began in 2015.

On February 20 and 21, 2022, Storm Franklin brought particularly strong winds to Northern Ireland and parts of north-west England, with gusts reaching up to 78 mph. Eunice came just days before Storm Eunice struck, the most severe storm in England and Wales since January. 2014.

Prior to that, it was Storm Darcy, with all three storms occurring in just a week of rough weather due to powerful jet streams.

This autumn and winter period has been relatively quiet, but a low pressure system dubbed Storm Otto by the Danish Meteorological Institute will bring strong winds to northern England on Friday.

It was confirmed that Storm Otto would be considered the first named storm of the season, although the Met Office naming criteria would only be formally met if a yellow warning was issued.

Otto is the first named storm to affect the UK since the current storm naming season began last September.

The first storm of the season at the Met Office is named Storm Antoni.

After the storm passed late on Friday, the rest of the weekend will be mostly unstable with mixed clouds and rain on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

