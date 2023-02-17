Report to Congress on U.S.-Turkish Relations





The following is the Congressional Research Service report from February 15, 2023, Turkey (Turkiye): Background and U.S. Relations in Brief.

From the report

US relations with Turkey (Trkiye) are taking place in a complicated geopolitical environment and with Turkey in economic distress. US-Turkish tensions that escalated after the failed 2016 coup in Turkey, including continuing disagreements over the 2019 acquisition by the Kurds and Syrian Turks of a surface-to-air defense system Russian S-400, highlight the uncertainties about the future of bilateral relations. Congressional actions have included sanctions laws and blockades on arms sales to the United States. Nevertheless, US and Turkish officials stress the importance of continued cooperation and Turkey’s membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Observers are concerned about the largely authoritarian regime of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Major inflation and a sharp drop in the Turkish currency have led to speculation that Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (Turkish acronym AKP) could be vulnerable to a coalition of opposition parties in the presidential elections. and parliamentarians required by June 2023, if competitive elections are held. The consequences of the disastrous earthquakes of February 6, 2023 in southern Turkey affect Turkey’s politics, society and economy and could influence the timing and nature of elections. If another Turkish president were to win the 2023 election and take power, or if the Presidents’ Party coalition does not control parliament, some domestic and foreign policy shifts could be possible.

American relations and F-16. Under President Joe Biden, existing US-Turkey tensions have continued alongside cooperation on other foreign policy issues. While deepening ties with Russia remain a concern for the United States, Turkey’s emergence as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine after Russia’s 2022 invasion has arguably increased the importance of Turkey for American politics. US-Turkish relations have improved somewhat due to Turkey’s cautious support for Ukraine’s defense; growing relationships with other countries seeking to counter Russian regional power (including through the export of drones); and openness to rapprochement with Israel, certain Arab states and Armenia. President Biden has voiced support for sales that would upgrade the Turkeys’ aging F-16 fleet, but some members of Congress have voiced opposition. According to media reports, the administration provided informal notification to Congress in January 2023 regarding possible sales of F-16s to Turkey, along with associated equipment and munitions. Factors likely to influence Congress deliberations include Turkey’s stance on Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership and Turkey’s strained relations with Greece. Congressional and executive action regarding Turkey and its rivals could have implications for bilateral relations and US political-military options in the region, as well as Turkey’s strategic direction. Here are the key factors in the US-Turkey relationship.

Turkey’s foreign policy approach. For decades, Turkey has relied heavily on the United States and NATO for defense cooperation. Turkish leaders have indicated an interest in reducing their dependence on the West, which may partly explain their willingness to coordinate certain actions with Russia. Nevertheless, Turkey retains significant differences with Russia in Syria, Ukraine, Libya and Armenia-Azerbaijan. The future course of Turkey’s foreign policy may depend in part on whether Turkey is willing to risk tensions or ruptures in traditional relations with Western powers while building other global relationships.

Major issues: Russia, Sweden-Finland-NATO and Greece. Following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Turkey faces challenges in balancing its relationship with the two countries and managing access to the Black Sea, with implications for US-US relations. Turkish. To some extent, Erdogan has sought to bolster Turkey’s beleaguered economy by deepening economic and energy ties with Russia. Erdogan could assess that Western sanctions against Russia give Turkey greater leverage in these deals. At the same time, Turkey has expanded its defense cooperation with Ukraine. Turkey has become an important mediator between Russia and Ukraine on the negotiation of a grain export corridor and other issues. In June, Turkey agreed to a framework agreement for Sweden and Finland to join NATO, but Turkey delayed final approval while demanding that both countries help Turkey take action against people who ‘she sees as terrorists. Long-running disputes between Greece and Turkey over territorial rights in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean Seas culminated in 2022 amid increased US strategic cooperation with Greece.

Syria: ongoing conflict near the borders. Turkey’s concerns about its southern border with Syria were further heightened during Syria’s civil war, largely due to (1) the flow of nearly four million refugees into Turkey, (2) U.S. efforts to countering the Islamic State by working with Syrian Kurds linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (Kurdish acronym PKK, a US-designated terrorist organization) and (3) the presence of Russian, US and Iranian forces in Syria which complicate and somewhat constrain Turkish action. Turkey and allied Syrian armed opposition groups have occupied various areas of northern Syria since 2016, and the Turkish military continues to target Kurdish fighters in Syria and Iraq.

