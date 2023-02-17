Most graduate-level international students





Three-quarters of international students on post-study work visas in the UK are employed in graduate-level positions, a news study found.

The results appear to contradict Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s previous assertion that foreign students work in low-skilled jobs and do not contribute to economic growth.

According to reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs proposed shortening the length of stay in Korea for foreign graduates from two years to six months, but the policy was reportedly met with opposition within the government.

A new report from the Association for Graduate Careers and Advisory Services (AGCAS) surveyed hundreds of international students from 77 nationalities in 2022.

Of those hired through the graduate route, 72% were in graduate-level roles, with business, IT, engineering, and education being the most prominent.

The report said it was delighted to see international graduates work in a variety of graduate-level roles and an impressive range of organizations, demonstrating the true opportunities that graduate pathway visas offer both graduates and employers.

It also found that one-third of graduates were employed in jobs included on the Skills Shortage List.

But with a quarter of respondents out of work, AGCAS said there are many disappointing stories of people struggling to find work because employers do not accept postgraduate studies as a valid right to work.

It called for a government-wide campaign to educate employers about the immigration pathways available to international students and eliminate immigration skills costs for transitioning employees from graduates to skilled worker pathways.

International graduates are ready to contribute their talents, time, dedication and international knowledge to the UK economy, but many face barriers to employment due to visa status, said AGCAS Executive Director Elaine Boyes.

If these barriers are not addressed, the UK risks losing talented graduates.

Ms Braverman previously said that a large number of students are entering the country who are unemployed or working in low-skilled jobs after immigration figures have risen.

Her proposal to reduce the amount of time overseas students can stay in the UK after completing their courses is strongly opposed by the Ministry of Education.

The AGCAS report says postgraduate courses really need to expand if the UK is to maintain its competitive edge and protect its market share.

Richard Brabner, Director of the UPP Foundation, which funded the study, said:

