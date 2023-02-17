USA vs Canada – Football Match Report – 16 February 2023





A pair of first-half goals by Mallory Swanson gave the USA Women a 2-0 win over Canada on Thursday night at the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Florida.

Players from both teams wore wristbands in support of gender equality and transgender rights during the game and gathered at the center circle in a hug before kick-off in a show of solidarity for a Canadian team at the amid a labor dispute with his federation ahead of the World Cup this summer.

Swanson set a ball down the middle of the area in the 7th minute and volleyed past Canada’s Kailen Sheridan to put the United States in front early, then took advantage of an error by the visiting defense to roll the ball into an open net before halftime.

The brace gave Swanson five goals in his first three games for the United States in 2023 after scoring three times in two matches against New Zealand in January.

Canada captain Christine Sinclair said the team was “mentally exhausted” after the week they had endured.

“Either we fight for everything and come out on fire or we come out flat. And I think you saw those first 10, 15 minutes, we came out flat,” Sinclair said.

“I think we looked like a tired team, a mentally drained team, coming up against a team, I mean, they’re reigning World Cup champions for a reason and you have to be at your best to compete with them. . And we weren’t tonight.”

USA keeper Alyssa Naeher held on to the lead just before half-time thanks to a quick save from Janine Beckie’s shot from outside the box. Naeher also stopped a Jordyn Huitema header in the 74th minute.

His third save came in the 91st minute on a header from Vanessa Gilles.

It was also a historic night for Alex Morgan, who was honored before the match for his 200th appearance for the national team, which came late last year against Germany.

Brazil beat Japan 1-0 in the first match of the doubleheader. The SheBelieves Cup four-team round robin moves to Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, where the United States will face Japan and Canada will face Brazil. All four teams qualified for the World Cup. The United States have won the last two World Cups and have four titles in total.

“It’s in front of our eyes,” Morgan said after the game. “That’s why we’re playing these games. All we’re doing right now is just to put ourselves in contention for the World Cup.”

The first SheBelieves Cup was won by the Americans in 2016. France were champions in 2017 and England won the title in 2019. The United States are five-time winners, including 2018 and the last three editions.

Depending on the format, the winner is decided by total points (three for a win, one for a tie) with tiebreakers used if necessary.

