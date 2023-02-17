The Last Of Us Surpasses House Of The Dragon On Nielsen Streaming List – Deadline





The Last Of Us has officially hit the Nielsen Streaming Charts for the week of January 16 to January 22 with 837 million minutes watched (#6). This exceeds the number of viewers for another HBO hit, House of the Dragon, in the same time frame.

Despite premiering the previous week, the series did not chart because Episode 1 had only been available for a few hours when Nielsen’s measurement window closed. However, Nielsen noted that in just those few hours, the Pedro Pascal-helmed series racked up 223 million watch minutes. Nielsen’s streaming metrics only account for viewing on HBO Max, so these numbers don’t reflect any viewership on HBO’s linear channel.

With a full week of viewing Episode 1 plus a few hours with Episode 2 on the service, viewing skyrocketed. Under the same circumstances of two episodes, House of the Dragon amassed 741 million minutes viewed.

According to HBO, The Last of Us has delivered high ratings every week since its January premiere. After Episode 3 was released, HBO said the first two episodes averaged 21.3 million viewers.

Netflix dominated the top of the Nielsen charts for the week, with Ginny & Georgia drawing 1.8 billion minutes viewed and taking the top spot. It was one of three programs to generate over 1 billion minutes of viewing. The others were That ’90s Show with 1.6B and The Walking Dead with 1.1B.

Vikings: Valhalla and Cocomelon are also in the top five. Wednesday fell just below The Last of Us, coming in at number seven with 711 million hours watched (which is still a feat for the series, considering it’s been available for nearly two months at this point). ).

Bluey represented Disney+ on the list, and NCIS and Criminal Minds also made their frequent appearances.

Here is the complete Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/02/the-last-of-us-house-of-the-dragon-ginny-and-georgia-hbo-netflix-nielsen-streaming-ratings-1235262602/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos