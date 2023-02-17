



A British embassy guard caught spying for Russia was told by a judge that his depression and drinking were no excuses for betraying his country.

Originally from Paisley, Scotland, 58-year-old David Ballantyne Smith worked as a security guard at the embassy in Berlin, where he collected secret documents and turned them over to Russian authorities. He was caught during an undercover investigation in 2021 and admitted to eight charges under the Official Secrets Act.

The judge said Smith was an utterly unreliable witness who gave an unreliable, misleading and unreliable answer when he tried to downplay his activities.

Judge Wall, who delivered his verdict after a three-day hearing at the Old Bailey, told the court that he planned to sentence Smith on Friday on the grounds that Smith had an ongoing relationship with someone at the Russian embassy and that he was paid for his betrayal.

David Valentine Smith. Photo: Metropolitan Police/PA

Smith, a former RAF pilot, was motivated by animosity towards the country and intended to damage the country’s interests by his actions, the judge said.

Smith claimed to be lonely and depressed, drinking up to seven pints a day, when he began to divulge secrets to embarrass the embassy.

The judge admitted Smith may have been somewhat depressed and lonely after his Ukrainian wife returned to their home country and coped by drinking more than was good for him.

Stills from CCTV footage show Smith at a security kiosk at the British Embassy in Berlin. Photo: Metropolitan Police/Reuters

However, he said there was no logical causal link between individual depression and betrayal of the country.

I am convinced that the defendant had a relationship with someone at the Russian embassy and that it was done at the time or according to carefully crafted instructions to develop that relationship,” the judge said.

Smith pleaded guilty to eight charges but insisted that he did not intentionally cause harm.

However, the judge portrayed him as a wholly unreliable witness and deliberately downplayed his intentions to make his crime appear less serious than it really was.

He did not find Smith to be a truth witness because Smith gave implausible answers and at other times tried to mislead the court with implausible answers, contradicting each other.

Smith was aware of the risk of leaking embassy staff’s personal information, but decided to do so anyway.

The judge said there was clear evidence that Smith had been contacted and intended to use that communication channel to provide Russia with more information that could be of help to Russia.

He rejected the idea that Smith improvised filming and collecting documents while drinking, or that he was bewildered by poor mental health and regular drinking.

After raiding Smith’s home in Potsdam, German police found eight 100 notes and images of another five hundred notes he had sent to his wife.

The judge told him he was sure there was a monetary incentive. [spy]Although the money was not a life changing amount.

Under those circumstances, he must have had motives beyond personal enrichment, the judge said.

The reason for Smith’s hostility to England was not clear, but there is ample evidence that it existed. He made remarks to his colleagues that disparaged Britain, Germany and the West and seemed to favor Russia and Vladimir Putin.

A fisheye view of the British Embassy in Berlin. Photo: Michael Thorne/AP

In evidence, Smith made contemptuous remarks about Britain that he called British cunning in international affairs.

He later claimed to have had a change of heart, but admitted openly supporting Russian forces in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

I must conclude that there was something outside of his job that kept him working at the embassy. The only explanation for the evidence, the judge said, was his desire to use his job to facilitate the aid he was providing to Russia.

The court was told it would cost 820,000 to review and update the embassy’s security, leaving Smith’s colleagues angry and feeling betrayed.

National Crime Agency’s Neil Keeping said disclosure of employee details linked to key phone numbers and addresses could have potentially devastating consequences. That puts every British officer stationed in Berlin at risk from any kind of attack, he said.

Counsel Matthew Ryder KC said there was an element of hubris and an almost illicit excitement in Smith’s gathering of the material that made him feel that he was doing something rebellious and important. According to Smith, he was a bit obsessed with what he was doing and decided to leak his material during a surreal and difficult time when Europe was on lockdown.

There’s a toxic mix of situations where someone goes down a path they wouldn’t have taken under other circumstances, he added.

Smith sent two letters to the Russians, one containing instructions for foreign defense engagement strategies, and the other a document written by a man known only as Diplomat X, who was the chief officer of the embassy dealing with Russia.

He was arrested after stinging two MI5 undercover role-playing officers named Dmitry and Irina pretending to be Russian agents.

Smith will be sentenced on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/feb/16/berlin-embassy-spy-david-smith-ongoing-relationship-with-russia-judge-rules-antipathy-uk-treachery The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos