Canadian women step up fight for equal pay ahead of game with USA





ORLANDO, Fla. Before the start of the United States women’s soccer game against Canada on Thursday, the teams put aside their fierce rivalry and acted like colleagues, all for the good of their sport.

In a show of solidarity in the pursuit of equal rights in football, the players gathered in midfield ahead of their SheBelieves Cup game to form what looked like a giant heart. Somehow they all wore the color purple after coordinating the effort the night before. The Canadians explained on their players’ union Twitter account that purple has always been associated with efforts to achieve gender equality.

As the battle for equal rights for Canadian teams with its national federation escalated over the past week, becoming so heated that players went on a brief strike, it only made sense for teams to come together to get public support.

The Canadians wore purple shirts with the words ENOUGH IS ENOUGH handwritten as the teams stood side by side for each nation’s anthem. The Canadian players’ union said the team will continue to wear purple until its federation has standards in place to ensure equal treatment and opportunity.

Americans and Canadians wrapped purple ribbon around their wrists. They also wore white tape with the words Defend Trans Joy, a show of support for Florida’s transgender community.

Obviously there were fierce competitors on the pitch, but the world of women’s soccer is very small and ultimately we support each other, said longtime Canadian captain Christine Sinclair, adding that she appreciates that the Americans join their public demonstration. Their support has been incredible. They really helped amplify the message and spread it around the world.

The Americans won the game, 2-0, after a quick start, with Mallory Swanson scoring in the seventh minute from a Trinity Rodman cross that bounced off Alex Morgan in front of goal. Swanson scored again in the first half, seizing an inadvertently wrapped chance with a lazy back pass from Canadian defender Vanessa Gilles to the goalkeeper.

The result of the game might have shown that the Americans were better prepared to start the push towards the World Cup, but they might also have been more sharp, both mentally and physically. Canadians have a lot on their minds these days, and Sinclair admitted the labor dispute has made the week particularly difficult.

I mean, they were just exhausted, she said.

Morgan sympathized with the Canadian players. She said she remembered when Team USA was in its fight for equal pay with its own federation, and it drained the team’s attention. That’s one of the reasons the Canadian federation should respond to teams’ concerns, she said, and resolve them quickly.

The last thing they want is a burden on their shoulders before a World Cup, Morgan said.

On Wednesday, Canadian players were already thinking of a game-day protest when they wore their practice jerseys inside out, a public gesture previously employed by Team USA in its fight for equal pay. Canada did not want to show their federation logo and were opposed to playing the SheBelieves Cup this week. Considering how badly the federation had treated them badly, they said, the players didn’t want to represent it at all.

Last week, the Canadians said they were determined to skip the SheBelieves Cup, an important warm-up event for this summer’s Women’s World Cup, in which Canada, the defending Olympic gold medalist in women’s soccer , will participate as a favorite.

When they arrived for the tournament, in which they will face the United States (Thursday), Brazil (Sunday) and Japan (Wednesday), the players said some of those inequalities they were used to were stark. There were fewer staff than usual, they said. Fewer players in the camp, and fewer days in those to come. The team therefore refused to enter the field.

The strike, however, only lasted one day. A meeting with Canada Soccer went badly; the federation, the team said, threatened to sue the players’ union and individual players for an illegal work stoppage. Saying they couldn’t bear the risk, the players reluctantly went back to work.

Furious after Friday’s meeting with the federation, midfielder Sophie Schmidt said she was determined to step down immediately and asked the team’s coach, Bev Priestman, to organize her return flight. Schmidt decided to stay until the World Cup only after Sinclair talked her out of leaving.

Schmidt and the rest of the Canadians are coming to the tournament in protest, the players said, and they vowed to continue to find ways to highlight the equal rights issue to the public.

A silver lining for the Canadian team was that they took to the field Thursday knowing they had an ally in their opponent, the American women’s team, and a plan in the successful fight for equal pay for Americans. Team USA has spent years fighting its federation for equal treatment and equal pay, nearly a decade in which it has handled legal fights and legal filings while winning two titles of the World Cup. Although Team USA ultimately lost its equal pay case in federal court, it emerged last year with a landmark deal that may be the most player-friendly deal in women’s sports.

But none of this has been easy, Morgan said. Or fast.

The Canadas are just getting started, she said Wednesday. They know the long road ahead of them because we just went through this and hopefully it’s a shorter road for them. Well, do anything to let people know what they are fighting for and why they should achieve it.

American stars like Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn said they spoke with the Canadian women and offered advice on strategies to achieve their goals. A key factor, the Americans said, is involving the public and sponsors in pressuring the federation to make changes.

I think they should use that as something that can be uplifting and motivating for the fans and the players, Rapinoe said.

And when they played Thursday night, in front of more than 14,000 fans in the stands at Exploria Stadium, it was clear the Canadians took the advice with Team USA more than happy to join them.

