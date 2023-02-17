Don’t be surprised when asylum seekers come under attack: the UK system guarantees it will happen | Daniel Trilling





Friends of Firsat Dag, a 25-year-old Kurdish asylum seeker, said he came to Britain to escape violence. Instead, he was stabbed to death in a park on his way home for the night. It was not an isolated incident. In the weeks surrounding his murder, the gang followed refugee children to and from school while hundreds of locals staged angry protests at the asylum, while a 5-year-old boy was shot with a baseball bat, according to anti-racism campaign groups. was attacked with A seeker of a deprived neighbor.

This is a violent escalation that many should fear after the Knowsley riots last Friday. In fact, the Daggs murders took place 20 years ago in Glasgow in the summer of 2001. Then, as now, inflammatory political rhetoric played a part. through exile. Far-right groups also staged protests across the country, trying to stir up anti-refugee sentiment.

A xenophobic backlash is always dangerous when immigration is contested as a political issue. It’s not just the UK. Ireland in recent months has seen an attempt by a small far-right force that has sensed an opportunity to stoke the wrath of asylum seekers in difficult economic times. But while politicians are rightly criticized for making far-right claims, there is another root cause of trouble with the asylum system itself.

For more than 20 years, the British government has aimed to cut off those seeking refuge from the rest of society. They are unable to work while they wait for their claims to be accepted and must live on the meager wages governed by the Home Office at 45 per week, or 9.10 if they are placed in hotels in parallel with the general benefits system. Unless they are independently wealthy, asylum seekers do not have a choice of where to live instead of being sent to different parts of the country under dispersal policies that often isolate them from any family or community networks they may have.

The logic behind the system, which resulted from both Conservative and Labor governments, is that keeping people in limbo while the state decides the issue of their asylum is a way to reduce hostilities. If asylum seekers cannot work, there can be no accusation that they are stealing other people’s jobs. If the people are widely dispersed and in want, it will not be easy to be accused of state waste.

It won’t be possible to completely stop strait crossings unless sunac simply means that people want to load them back into lorries. Lifeboats carrying migrants on Dungeness Beach in May 2022. Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

In practice, it has the opposite effect. The cost of living and precarious housing can add to the trauma of those fleeing war and persecution, but they are maliciously made for free. Quarters have long been placed in poorer parts of the country, partly for cost reasons, but also because residents in wealthy areas have more power to make a fuss. (In 2020, officials apologized for a mistake in placing asylum seekers in the affluent Essex town of Witham, the constituency of then Home Secretary Priti Patel.)

A system that treats subjects as unnecessary objects to be cleaned up is always likely to create stigma. And the system is getting worse. In 2012, the Allies privatized asylum accommodations, mixing confusing market dynamics. Since 2020, there has been a surge in emergency use of hotels requested by the Home Office, first as a response to the pandemic and more recently as private contractors run out of space due to a growing backlog of asylum applications.

The hotel provides an easy target for the far right, and the way the Home Office hired the hotel in a short amount of time and without local consultation creates new possibilities for outrage. (A Knowsley resident told The Guardian this week that beyond the immediate spark of protests, people were unhappy that Home Affairs had taken over a hotel that many locals use for weddings.)

This process was well under way before Suella Braverman took office. So what does it mean to have a much tougher Home Secretary? She presents herself as a politician who can end the dysfunction of her Home Office and prevent her exile from being seen as a weakness for the Conservative Party. In her inaugural address to her civil service, she spoke of the welfare of her staff, suggesting that she would have a warmer relationship with her staff than her predecessors. An official familiar with the Interior Ministry said the once-common anonymous briefings of officials seemed to have stopped for a while.

However, the dysfunction continues. In November, a whistleblower alleged the department was hiring temporary workers inexperienced in customer service jobs at McDonald’s and Tesco to make life-and-death decisions on asylum cases. Employees were so dissatisfied with the overcrowded, unsafe and unsanitary conditions at the Manston processing center in Kent last fall that a civil servants union took the Home Office to court.

Braverman’s rhetoric for aggression is obviously problematic, but so too is his boss’s decision to stop the boat as one of the government’s five key pledges, even if it expresses itself more respectfully. Braverman completely pushed the Interior Department behind this goal. Her decision last month to halt several actions recommended by the review of the Windrush scandal is one result. But it won’t be possible to completely stop strait crossings unless Sunac means he wants people back stuck in trucks by 2020, as most of them have been.

Under the current circumstances, the government risks repeating Cameron’s promise of net immigration, which fuels public hostility to immigration and motivates more punitive policies in the future. If that happens, there is a possibility that a battle of accusations between the minister and public officials may break out again, the source said.

In these situations, it is easy to feel that the situation is hopeless because there is no alternative. Labor proposes to make the system more humane and efficient, but does not change its underlying logic. Its leading MPs seem to support a new Home Office plan to electronically tag some asylum seekers. However, a wider range of changes are possible. The Scottish Government’s New Scots Strategy aims to repair some of the damage caused by the asylum system operating in Westminster by helping people access education, health care, job training and language skills, and connecting them with people in their communities. to. Accepted from the day they arrive.

This is a direct challenge to the British state’s efforts towards secession. One reason the Scottish government is confident to do so is that Glasgow, which remains the UK’s largest asylum dispersal area, now boasts a local culture of resistance to overwhelming immigration policies. It didn’t happen by chance. The rights of migrants need to be established by ordinary people and activists who see through the cynical claim that they come at the expense of the rights of their neighbors.

Do you have any comments on the issues raised in this article? Click here to submit a response of up to 300 words by email for posting in the Letters section.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/feb/16/asylum-seekers-attacked-uk-violence-knowsley-refugees The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos