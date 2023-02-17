Paramount Global Shuttering UK Unscripted Production Unit – Close





Exclusive: Paramount Global is closing its international production arm in the UK, which produces films such as Catfish UK and True Life Crime.

We are told that around 20 roles will be affected at Viacom International Studios (VIS) UK and that March 31st has been set as the closing date. Paramount declined to comment.

The news comes at a time when Paramount is shifting its international production focus to high-end scripts. As such, several UK-based Paramount TV studio executive work shows such as Paramount+’s big-budget Sexy Beast remake are unaffected by the changes.

Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

VIS has been a major supplier to Paramount network stablemates Channel 5 and MTV for many years. Paramount Global’s international production arm cut 120 roles from Showtime this month following the cable network’s merger with Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios.

We are aware that individual consultations are taking place within the VIS UK unscripted team led by VP, Non-Scripted Joe McLusky. Other senior staff include Oliver Wright, Head of Facts and Features, and Matt Bailey, Head of Production, along with several in-house Executive Producers working on shows such as MTV’s Catfish UK and True Life Crime, and Channel 5’s Holidaying with Jane. Macdonald’s and the Secret of the Royal Palace.

Some of these shows may soon be released to the UK production community.

Unscripted productions in the UK are coming to an end as Paramount Global shifts its international production focus to premium scripts only, helmed by Maria Kyriacou, President of Broadcasting and Studios for International Markets.

The VIS name will almost certainly change to the Paramount name, but the UK will remain the primary manufacturing location within that strategy.

Kate Laffey and James Tatam continue to lead Paramount’s UK studio operations as co-MDs of Kyriacou. Laffey leads a team of scripted executives while Tatam oversees commercials across multiple genres.

Meanwhile, Kyriacou is known to work more closely with George Cheeks, President and CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products & Experiences Pam Kaufman, President and CEO of CBS and Chief Content Officer for News and Sports at Paramount+, to produce the international script. . Strategy unfolds.

VIS’ UK unscripted division has been operating in its current form since being rebranded from Elephant House Studios to ViacomCBS International Studios UK in 2019, referring to the name of its London office. Prior to that, it was known as 5 Productions, effectively operating as Channel 5’s program production arm. Paramount still provides tons of documentation on Channel 5, the powerful British terrestrial network it has owned since 2014.

Paramount’s international scriptwriter has worked on shows such as the Sexy Beast TV reboot in co-production with Chapter One, and A Gentleman in Moscow starring Ewan McGregor and co-production with eOne.

Yesterday, Paramount Global reported $8.1 billion in fourth quarter revenue and added 9.9 million subscribers, but streaming losses continued to rise. The company also revealed that Showtime will be integrated into Paramount+ and its rebranded Paramount+ With Showtime service will launch at an increased cost of $11.99 per month, resulting in a $1.5 billion content fee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/02/paramount-global-closing-uk-non-scripted-production-division-1235261796/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos