ECB digital currency aims to counter potential threats from China and US





European officials have been debating for several years the need to be more self-sufficient and less dependent on other parts of the world, but the talks intensified following the Covid-19 pandemic and then again after the invasion of Europe. Ukraine by Russia.

Peter Adams | Stone | Getty Images

The European Central Bank is working on a digital currency as the region seeks to protect itself from tensions with China and the United States.

The central bank began investigating the feasibility of a digital euro in October 2021. This autumn, EU heads of state will have to decide whether the ECB should move forward with the next steps, which include to test the technical arrangements needed so that Europeans can spend digital euros.

“The ECB fears that the Eurozone could find itself in a geopolitical and economic sandwich position between the big technology companies of the United States and the payment systems of China without a digital euro. At present, Europe lacks of digital platforms,” ​​Guido Zimmermann, senior economist at German bank LBBW, told CNBC on Wednesday.

ECB President Christine Lagarde acknowledged this point during a speech in November. “The entry of big tech into payments could increase the risk of market dominance and dependence on foreign payment technologies, with implications for Europe’s strategic autonomy,” he said. she declared.

“Already more than two-thirds of European card payment transactions are handled by companies headquartered outside the European Union,” she added.

Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, Alipay and UnionPay are the major global payment companies. None of them are European. The first three are American and the last two are Chinese.

It is a fixation for some, to ensure the sovereignty or the power of the EU.

Daniel Gros

Distinguished Researcher, CEPS

European politicians don’t want consumers or businesses in the region to become dependent on big US companies for payments, Zimmermann said.

He added that European officials were also trying to avoid a situation in which China would become the sole driver of payments on the “digital silk road”, a landmark Chinese project to invest in digitalization across the world.

“The goal, I think it’s a fixation for some, of securing EU sovereignty or power, is the main driver of the digital euro in Brussels, and in Frankfurt,” said Daniel Gros. , a distinguished fellow at the CEPS think tank, told CNBC via email.

quest for sovereignty

“The relevance of preserving geopolitical sovereignty has increased in recent ECB speeches and publications for a digital euro. It certainly has to do with the outbreak of war in Ukraine and growing global geopolitical tensions,” Zimmerman said.

Lagarde said in November that a digital euro “is a common European project” and would “essentially serve broader public policy goals, such as strengthening Europe’s strategic autonomy.”

Stock chart iconStock chart icon

Euro against US dollar

Recent discussions on Europe’s autonomy have involved the raw earth and magnet value chains, which are seen as essential in the transition to a carbon neutral society. They also concerned energy supplies, medical equipment and electric cars.

“The concept [strategic autonomy] has its roots in the defense and security sector of the EU. However, it has become increasingly important in recent years due to the changing geopolitical context characterized by growing competition between the United States and China,” Antonio Barroso, chief executive of Teneo, told CNBC.

But there is more behind the project of a digital euro.

Zsolt Darvas, senior researcher at Brussels-based think tank Bruegel, attributed the ECB’s action in this area in part to “growing demand for crypto assets” and the fact that many other central banks are also considering the development of crypto assets. a digital currency.

“The ECB might not want to lag behind in terms of adopting new technologies,” he said.

