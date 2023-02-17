3 mysterious objects shot down by US planes were probably not spy craft





The three objects launched from the sky recently by US fighter jets likely did nothing wrong up there, President Joe Biden has said.

The mysterious objects were shot down with Sidewinder air-to-air missiles off the coast of northern Alaska on Friday February 10, over the Yukon in northwestern Canada on Saturday February 11 and over Lake Huron on Sunday February 11th. 12).

Biden told a press conference today (February 16) that he ordered the takedowns for two main reasons: the craft was flying low enough to pose a risk to civilian air traffic, and they could have collected information about sensitive US facilities. .

The latter possibility likely loomed large in the minds of military officials, given that a bona fide spy craft – a massive unmanned Chinese surveillance balloon – had recently flown over much of the continental United States before exploding. be shot down off the coast of South Carolina on February 4. .

Related: Previous Chinese Spy Balloons Over US Classified As UFOs: Report

But further analysis suggests that the three mysterious objects were unrelated to the Chinese balloon incursion, according to Biden.

“We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were. But nothing so far suggests they were linked to China’s spy balloon program, or that they were surveillance vehicles from other countries. “, said the president today.

“The intelligence community’s current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons associated with private companies, recreational or research institutes, studying the weather or conducting other scientific research,” he said. he adds.

Biden also pointed out that the recent incidents are not proof of a worrying increase in airline activity. Instead, he said, the United States is simply picking up more objects now because it lowered the detection thresholds of its radar installations after the Chinese spy balloon flyby.

The US response to unidentified aerial objects is a work in progress, Biden added.

“We must continue to adapt our approach to deal with these challenges,” he said. “That is why I have asked my team to come back to me with more specific rules on how we will deal with these unidentified objects in the future, distinguishing between those that are likely to pose security risks and security that require action and those that do not. But make no mistake: if an object poses a threat to the safety and security of the American people, I will remove it.”

The US military is working to recover pieces of all the downed planes – the three apparent research balloons as well as the Chinese surveillance airship, the wreckage of which fell into the water just 15 meters deep and is therefore relatively accessible.

“Our experts lifted components of the Chinese balloon payload from the ocean floor,” Biden said. “We are analyzing them as I speak, and what we learn will strengthen our capabilities.”

Mike Wall is the author of “Out There (opens in new tab)” (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for extraterrestrial life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall (opens in a new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in a new tab) or Facebook (opens in a new tab).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/mystery-objects-shot-down-not-spycraft-biden The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos