Do we need mandatory screening of the Terminator series in corporate boardrooms? Because new research shows that Americans are concerned about the pace at which artificial intelligence is evolving these days. Alexa, play Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Who are they? AI robots.

The battle for AI supremacy is on. We’ve been talking to robots in our homes, cars and offices for a while now Alexa and Siri could write scathing revelations about most of us, but over the past few months the stakes have skyrocketed. Google and Microsoft are among the companies that recently announced their multi-billion dollar chatbots. It follows OpenAI’s headline-grabbing ChatGPT, which launched in November. These AI tools can run all kinds of technology, power search engines, and many can talk a lot like a human. But they certainly don’t absorb and dispense information like a human. The speed at which these chatbots can solve problems, write research papers, and even create original works of art would put any prodigy to shame. The plus side is that it’s like having a personal assistant. The possibilities are limitless! The affected side? The possibilities are limitless.

Microsoft’s Yusuf Mehdi speaks at an event showcasing Microsoft’s new AI-powered Bing and Edge on February 7. Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

What is the problem ? There’s an arms race to get the biggest, baddest bot as quickly as possible. But not everyone is convinced.

While we seem to be more and more dependent on AI to help us on a daily basis like customer service, a MITRE-Harris Poll published this month reveals that we’re not as comfortable with things like self-driving cars. The study showed that only 48% of respondents thought AI was safe and secure, and 78% were very or somewhat concerned that AI could be used for malicious purposes. The survey also showed a big divide between everyday people and those in the tech world. Only 48% of Americans would rely on AI for daily tasks, compared to 79% of tech experts. And it’s worth noting that this survey was conducted in early November, before the latest wave of AI bots garnered both praise and backlash. There have also been some very recent high-profile errors. Last week, Google introduced its AI bot, Bard. But he produced a factual error in his first demo, shares of its parent company, Alphabet, lost $100 billion in market value. Then there are the dystopian Terminator-like scenarios we can’t help but obsess about starting with claims last year from a Google engineer that he views his AI as a feeling (which Google denied). More recently, Bing’s chatbot Sydney told The New York Times it had a desire to be destructive. Others on social media shared similar stories, including one person who said he asked Sydney to choose between her survival or hers. In response, the bot borrowed the wise words of Samantha Jones: “I love you. But I love myself more.” (I paraphrase.)

I am currently trying to get this AI chatbot to become self-aware. Hope this looks more like a Short Circuit than Terminator

— ptrck (@patrickjd) December 29, 2022

What are people saying? It really depends on who you ask.

Douglas Robbins, Vice President of Engineering and Prototyping at MITER, says it’s all about trust:

“If the public doesn’t trust AI, adoption may be mostly limited to less important tasks such as recommendations on streaming services or contacting a call center in search of a human being. That’s why we’re working with government and industry across the nation to strengthen assurance and help inform regulatory frameworks to improve AI assurance.”

Edward Tian, ​​a 22-year-old college student who created an app to combat ChatGPT misuse, told NPR that we’re at an “inflection point”:

“This technology is amazing. I believe it’s the future. But, at the same time, it’s like opening Pandora’s box. And we need reassurances to adopt it responsibly.”

Ethan Mollick, associate professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, says we should take advantage:

“There are a lot of good things that we are going to have to do differently, but I think we could solve the problems of how to teach people to write in a world with ChatGPT? We taught people how to do math in a world with calculators. I think we can survive this.”

And now ? AI is here to stay whether people like it or not.

Those at the top of these tech and media companies seem all about AI and its potential for innovation, profit, and bragging rights. The question is whether they are open to hearing public hesitation. And it’s not just about James Cameron’s doomsday scenarios. Robots replace some humans at work and decide who to hire. Microsoft says it’s “driven by ethical principles that put people first”; Google says it will be “bold and responsible” moving forward; and OpenAI says its mission is for its technology to “benefit all of humanity.” Time will tell if these will be backed up by action…or just talk. In the meantime, try not to fight with Sydney.

