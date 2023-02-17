More floods and storms threaten U.S. housing market as climate changes





The country’s property market has yet to fully price in the growing threats to millions of homes from rising seas, stronger storms and torrential downpours, according to a new study released Thursday.

Climate change is happening and there is an enormous amount of unknown risk across the country, said Jeremy Porter, co-author of the study in Nature Climate Change and head of climate implications research at the First Street Foundation, a non-profit organization. These things are going to come to a head.

The combination of federal flood maps that do not reflect the true extent of risk in a warming world, government insurance policies that subsidize development in flood-prone areas, and buyers who have not accepted dangers posed by climate change all contribute to the prospect of a future real estate bubble, researchers say.

They estimate that in the United States, properties in vulnerable areas are overvalued by $121 billion to $237 billion, and that if these unrecognized risks materialize, low-income homeowners in particular stand to lose significant equity.

As we’ve seen in California in recent weeks, these are not assumptions, and the risk is larger than expected and that risk comes at a huge cost, said Jesse Gourevitch, one of the study’s lead authors. .

But individual owners won’t be the only ones to face the financial fallout.

Thursday’s study, which includes researchers from the Environmental Defense Fund, Resources for the Future and the Federal Reserve, also details how city governments that rely heavily on property taxes could face huge budget shortfalls as that flood-prone homes lose value or become uninhabitable.

It could mean less revenue for infrastructure, for schools, for social services, Porter said. In fact, it has an impact on the whole community.

According to the study, a significant portion of overvalued properties are concentrated in communities along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts that have increased exposure to hurricanes and rising seas, lax flood disclosure laws and a high proportion of residents who do not see climate change as a problem. imminent threat. Properties in Florida are overvalued by $50 billion based on their actual exposure to flooding, according to the researchers’ calculations.

But elsewhere in the country, the real risks do not correspond to the current reality either.

For example, regions of New England and Appalachia, both facing increasing flooding from extreme rainfall, are also at risk of losing significant value over the next few decades, the study found.

It certainly corroborates a lot of what we’re already seeing happening, and a lot of other research that’s been done in this area, said Rob Moore, senior policy analyst for the Natural Resources Defense Council, who was not involved in the Thursday’s study. We need to start being honest with people about the risks they face.

Moore said a majority of states do not have or are required to disclose flood risks to buyers or renters. Additionally, federal flood maps are often outdated, and even when current, they do not account for future sea level rise or flooding resulting from extreme precipitation events or many waterways. interior.

To generate their assessment, the researchers behind Thursday’s study compared the extent to which properties already account for the costs of flooding to detailed models that estimate the damage that climate-fueled disasters are likely to cause. inflict over the next 30 years.

Benjamin Keys, a professor of real estate and finance at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania who has studied the effects of sea level rise on housing markets, said the results are compelling and likely conservatives.

For a very long time, the cost of living on the coast has not reflected the true risks, Keys said, but the risk of coastal flooding is accelerating.

Thursday’s findings are in line with a growing body of evidence that suggests the danger posed by climate change in the years to come has yet to be fully reflected in the US housing market.

A 2020 analysis from the First Street Foundation, which provides information on flood risk to single-family homes across the country, found millions of homeowners are likely to be stuck with properties that are literally and financially underwater. , and that insurers and lenders could eventually face a financial problem. account on their own.

The company says 14.6 million properties currently face a substantial level of flood risk, with at least a 1% annual flood probability. But that number will reach more than 16 million by 2050, the data shows, and the increasing frequency and severity of floods will also lead to higher average annual losses.

Meanwhile, a Washington Post analysis of extreme flooding events around the country between June and September last year highlighted how homeowners, potential buyers, renters and even local authorities are often unaware of the dangers potentials they face, what insurance they should carry and what types of development should be limited.

The review documented impacts in communities across the country where FEMA maps fail to adequately warn Americans of flood risk, and how, as climate change accelerates, it is fueling types of floods that these maps are not designed to capture.

A 2022 analysis by the nonprofit research organization Climate Central separately detailed how hundreds of thousands of homes, offices and other private properties are likely to slide below rising tide lines over the next few months. decades.

The groups found that nearly 650,000 individual, privately owned plots, across 4.4 million acres of land, are projected to fall below changing tidal limits by 2050. Much of this is in states coastal areas such as Louisiana, Florida and North Carolina. But at the same time, states such as New Jersey, New York and Maryland also risk seeing thousands of properties fall under the tides in the coming decades.

This analysis also highlighted how the predicted flooding of so many homes, while tragic for individual homeowners, promises to erode the revenue many local governments need to operate. Likewise, Thursday’s study found that while many of these municipalities are concentrated in coastal counties, there are others in inland areas of eastern Tennessee, central Texas, Wisconsin, Idaho and Montana which are also very vulnerable as flooding increases.

That’s a problem for cities and towns that could struggle financially if property values ​​and therefore property taxes plunge, said Penny Liao, a fellow at Resources for the Future and co-author of the Nature study, in a communicated. We need to look at flood risk not as a homeowners problem, but as a problem for our entire community, our city and our housing market.

The authors of Thursday’s study make it clear that the timing and extent of property value declines will depend on the decisions policymakers, regulators, mortgage lenders, insurers and individual homeowners make in the years to come. come.

Already, the federal government has taken steps to more accurately price flood insurance policies based on actual risk. Even though people continue to flock to coastal communities, in some flood-prone areas property values ​​have started to rise more slowly. And this week, the North Carolina Real Estate Commission agreed to draft rules that would require home sellers to provide more historical flood information to potential buyers.

There is a clear need to improve flood risk communication through updated flood maps, expand state and federal flood risk disclosure laws, and increase investments in flood risk reduction, Gourevitch said.

And as we decide how to adapt to those risks, policymakers will have to wrestle with the moral question of who bears the cost.

