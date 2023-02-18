North Korea threatens unprecedented response to South American drill





SEOUL, South Korea (AP) North Korea threatened Friday to take unprecedented action against its rivals, soon after South Korea announced a series of planned military exercises with the United States to fine-tune its response together with growing nuclear threats from the North.

North Korea has halted weapons testing activities since its short-range missile launches on Jan. 1, though it launched more than 70 missiles in 2022, a record number for a single year. Friday’s warning suggests the North’s testing could soon resume on military training of its rivals, which it sees as a rehearsal for invasion.

In the event that the United States and South Korea carry out their already announced plan for military exercises which (North Korea), with just apprehension and reason, regards as preparations for a war of aggression, they will facing unprecedented persistent and strong counterattacks, North Korea said the ministry in a statement carried by state media.

The statement accuses South Korea and the United States of planning more than 20 rounds of military exercises, including their largest field exercises. He called South Korea and the United States sworn criminals who deliberately disrupt regional peace and stability.

This predicts that the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the region will once again be plunged into the serious vortex of escalating tension, according to the statement.

He did not specify which US-South Korean military training he was referring to. But North Korea has generally criticized all major regular military exercises between Washington and Seoul as practice to launch an invasion and has responded with its own weapons tests.

Some experts say North Korea has used various South Korea-U.S. exercises to test and hone its weapons systems. They say North Korea would eventually aim to use its expanded nuclear arsenal to win international recognition as a legitimate nuclear state and secure sanctions relief and other concessions.

Seoul and Washington said their training was defensive in nature.

Earlier on Friday, Heo Tae-keun, South Korea’s deputy minister for national defense policy, told lawmakers that Seoul and Washington would hold an annual combined computer-simulated training in mid-March. Heo said the 11-day training would reflect North Korea’s nuclear threats, as well as unspecified lessons from the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Heo said the two countries will also conduct joint field exercises in mid-March that will be larger than those held in recent years.

The allies have scaled back or canceled some of their regular drills in recent years to guard against the COVID-19 pandemic and bolster now-dormant diplomacy over North Korea’s nuclear program.

Earlier Friday, officials in Seoul said South Korea and the United States would hold a one-day tabletop exercise next week at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, to refine their response to a potential use of nuclear weapons by North Korea. The exercise, scheduled for Wednesday, would establish possible scenarios where North Korea would use nuclear weapons, explore how to deal with them militarily and formulate crisis management plans, South Korea’s defense ministry said in a statement.

Seoul’s security concerns over North Korea’s nuclear program escalated after Pyongyang last year passed a law allowing the pre-emptive use of nuclear weapons and tested nuclear-capable missiles that put South Korea within range. of hitting.

In response to escalating North Korean threats, South Korea and the United States have expanded joint military exercises and intensified pressure on the North to abandon its nuclear program. In January, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States would also increase its deployment of advanced weapons such as fighter jets and bombers on the Korean peninsula.

At their annual meeting in November, Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup agreed to conduct tabletop exercises every year and further strengthen information sharing, joint planning and execution. Austin reiterated a warning that any nuclear attack on the United States or its allies would bring about the end of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s regime.

