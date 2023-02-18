The Super Bowl ended Uss’ latest unprecedented rise in ratings





The last of us

HBO

Well, I was worried that would probably happen, and it did. After some truly ridiculous week-to-week jumps for The Last of Us on HBO, which grew its live viewership significantly for four straight weeks, that streak has come to an end.

The Last of Us was growing about 15-20% a week, but now, according to early numbers, it crashed in Episode 5. But really, it wasn’t his fault.

In the United States, the show followed this trend:

Episode 1 0.588 million Episode 2 0.633 million Episode 3 0.747 million Episode 4 0.991 million Episode 5 0.382 million

The absolute dip that just happened was due to The Last of Us wanting to dodge the Super Bowl that aired last Sunday night between the Chiefs and Eagles. So it aired two days earlier on Friday instead. Although HBO went out of its way to let people know this was happening a week earlier, it’s clear that too few people got the memo, and so the live numbers crashed hard, ending what could have been another record increase.

Episode 5, of course, wasn’t bad at all. In fact, Endure and Survive is currently the highest rated episode on IMDB with a 9.6, although Episode 3, which many people consider its best episode, was criticized in part for its focus on a same-sex couple, and is the lowest rated episode with an 8.0. But the thing is, Episode 5 was very, very good, so the drop in ratings should by no means be an indicator of its quality.

We’ll no doubt see the ratings increase for the show next Sunday, and I’m expecting episode 5 non-live viewings to be pretty good once everyone catches up to it. We just learned that The Last of Us debuted at No. 6 on the Nielsens Streaming Top 10 list with 837 million minutes. This is for Episode 1, given that Nielsen’s numbers are a little behind, so I expect it to climb in the coming weeks, especially since there’s really didn’t have much this month to compete with him. Netflixs Ginny and Georgia and That 90s Show were in the top two spots on this current list. Interestingly, the same goes for rival zombie series The Walking Dead, which actually had more minutes watched at 1.1 billion due to the final season airing on Netflix.

More soon. The Last of Us has yet to reach its peak, that’s for sure.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content newsletter, God Rolls.

Get my science fiction novels, the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2023/02/17/the-super-bowl-ended-the-last-of-uss-unprecedented-ratings-climb/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos