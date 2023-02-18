ISIL leader killed, 4 US troops injured in Syria raid: Pentagon | ISIL/ISIS News





The US military says senior ISIL operative Hamza al-Homsi was killed in a helicopter raid in northeast Syria.

The US military says it killed a senior ISIL (ISIL) operative in a raid in northeast Syria as Washington continues to target the group.

The US military’s Middle East-based Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the operation on Friday, saying four soldiers were injured in the raid, which was carried out in coordination with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) led by the Kurds.

The military said a targeted blast injured four US service members and a working dog in a helicopter raid in northeastern Syria on Thursday.

The targeted senior Islamic State operative Hamza al-Homsi was killed, CENTCOM said.

Later Friday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said al-Homsi was overseeing the group’s deadly terror network in eastern Syria.

He added that the four soldiers and the dog were in stable condition and were receiving treatment at a US medical facility in Iraq.

No civilians were on target or injured in the operation, a CENTCOM spokesperson said, adding that another ISIS assassination cell leader was killed in a separate raid Thursday evening, without providing further details.

The raid came less than a month after US forces killed Bilal al-Sudani, an ISIL leader in Somalia whom Washington has described as a key enabler of ISIL’s global network.

US forces killed ISIL’s first senior leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a raid in northern Syria in 2019. His successor Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was also killed in Syria in a raid. a similar US operation last year.

ISIL controlled large swathes of land in Iraq and Syria from 2014 until its territorial defeat at the end of 2017. During this period, the group, which had declared a caliphate and inspired attacks on civilian targets across the world, has attracted thousands of foreign fighters, including from Europe and the United States.

Remnant ISIL cells continued to carry out occasional attacks on SDF and Syrian government targets. At the same time, the United States, which has maintained a military presence in Syria, regularly carries out deadly raids against suspected ISIL leaders.

Washington has said its main military objective in Syria is to ensure a lasting defeat for ISIL. But analysts said US troops also aimed to counter Iranian influence in the country.

ISIL gained a foothold in Syria during the country’s conflict, which began as a popular uprising in 2011 but escalated into a protracted war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people.

Although the country has not seen any major battles in recent months, Syria remains fragmented between government forces allied with Iran and Russia, the US-backed SDF and various rebel groups.

Amid the devastating earthquakes that hit the Syria-Turkey border region earlier this month, Washington said it was committed to helping the Syrian people through nongovernmental organizations, but ruled out any contact with the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

