US cancels search for unidentified objects it shot down





DEADHORSE, Alaska The United States on Friday called off a search for two of the unidentified flying objects the military pulled out of the sky this month, raising the possibility that the devices will never be collected and analyzed, an official says. American military.

Craft floating over North America has been a constant source of intrigue since a US missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on February 4. But President Biden said this week that the three objects downed since then were most likely search balloons, not spies. crafts, and the military used relatively fewer resources in an attempt to recover them.

The harsh terrain and weather conditions were part of the reason. US authorities had tried to reach remote areas of Alaska and Lake Huron for two of the objects, but on Friday a US official said conditions made it too difficult to locate the objects. The Canadian search for the third object over the Yukon was still ongoing, the official said.

The Lake Huron ships had searched above and below the surface and found nothing. The Coast Guard halted operations there Thursday and all research was called off Friday.

Twenty miles off the coast of northern Alaska, military pilots circled in vain on Friday, temporarily imposing flight restrictions. The pilots were monitoring the surrounding region of the Arctic Ocean, which was frozen except for breaks of cold water streaming through the ice caps, with air temperatures dipping below minus 27 degrees. The slow churning of the sea ice in this area can suck objects underwater or crush them.

What we know about the objects shot down over the United States and Canada

Map 1 of 4

What happened? The U.S. military intercepted an unidentified flying object on February 10 over the Arctic Ocean near Alaska, another on February 11 over the Yukon Territory, and a third over Michigan on February 12. FEBRUARY. US and Canadian officials are still trying to identify and recover the objects.

Why were these objects shot down faster than the balloon? The Chinese spy balloon, which crossed the United States for days before being shot down, flew at 60,000 feet and posed no danger to planes. US officials said the three unidentified objects posed a very real threat to civilian aircraft, but did not send out communications signals.

How are the objects different from the spy balloon? US officials said the objects over Alaska and the Yukon were smaller than the spy balloon. They also said the Yukon object was cylindrical, while the object over Michigan had an octagonal structure with hanging ropes. A senior White House official also noted that the objects could turn out to be harmless commercial or research efforts.

On Friday, pilots used radar-equipped planes to see through the ice but found no trace of the object, which is believed to be about the size of a Volkswagen Beetle, the official said. The object over Alaska was floating about 40,000 feet when it was shot down by an F-22 fighter pilot using a Sidewinder air-to-air missile.

Mr Biden said the intelligence communities’ assessment is that the three objects were most likely balloons linked to private companies, recreational or research institutes studying the weather or conducting other scientific studies. And John F. Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, suggested earlier Friday that the items may never be recovered.

How Times reporters cover politics. We rely on our journalists to be independent observers. So while Times staffers can vote, they are not allowed to support or campaign for political candidates or causes. This includes participating in marches or rallies in support of a movement or donating money or raising funds for any political candidate or electoral cause.

Asked about reports that a group called the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade believed one of the downed objects might be his balloon, Mr Kirby said: It’s very difficult until you can get your hands on something. thing to be able to tell, and because of where it is over Lake Huron, we all have to accept the possibility of not being able to retrieve it.

The club reported its balloon missing after last recording its position at 38,910 feet on February 10, the same day pilots shot down the object over Alaska.

When asked if the Biden administration had overreacted by shooting down the objects or had any regrets, Mr Kirby said the craft was at altitudes that could affect civilian aircraft and could have flown over military spaces.

Absolutely not, he said when asked if the United States had any regrets. Given the situation we were in, the information available, the recommendation of military commanders, it was exactly the right thing to do, at exactly the right time.

You make decisions based on the best information you have, Kirby added. And ultimately, you have to go back to some fundamentals when making decisions as Commander-in-Chief.

As for the Chinese spy balloon, Navy divers recovered debris this week off the coast of South Carolina and sent it to the FB.Is lab in Quantico, Va., for further analysis.

The Pentagon did not respond to questions on Friday about the cost of recovery operations, but an official said much of the recovery included previously scheduled flight time.

Zolan Kanno-Youngs contributed reporting from Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/17/us/politics/search-ended-ufos-balloons.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos