US tries to drive India away from Russia with planes

The United States brought its most advanced fighter jet, the F-35, to India for the first time this week alongside F-16s, Super Hornets and B-1B bombers as Washington seeks to woo New Delhi away from its traditional military supplier, Russia.

India, desperate to upgrade its fleet of largely Soviet-era fighter jets to boost its air power, worries about Russian supply delays due to the war in Ukraine and faces pressure from the West to distance itself from Moscow.

The US delegation to the week-long Aero India show in Bengaluru, which ends on Friday, is the largest in the show’s 27-year history and underscores the growing strategic relationship between the US and India.

By contrast, Russia, India’s largest arms supplier since the days of the Soviet Union, had a nominal presence. Its state-owned arms exporter, Rosoboronexport, had a joint stand with United Aircraft and Almaz-Antey, displaying miniature models of planes, trucks, radars and tanks.

At previous editions of the show, Rosoboronexport had a more central position for its stand, although Russia has not brought a fighter jet to Bengaluru for a decade after India began considering more jets. European and American hunters.

Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets have already entered the race to supply fighter jets to India’s second aircraft carrier and Lockheed Martin’s F-21, an upgraded F-16 designed for India unveiled at Aero India in 2019, is also on offer. to the Air Force.

A $20 billion Air Force proposal to purchase 114 multi-role fighter jets has been pending for five years, highlighted by tensions with China and Pakistan.

The F-35 is not being considered by India “for now”, according to an Indian Air Force (IAF) source, but the display of two F-35s at Aero India for the first time was a sign of New Delhi’s strategic growth. importance to Washington.

It was “not a sales pitch”, but rather a signal of the importance of the bilateral defense relationship in the Indo-Pacific region, said Angad Singh, an independent defense analyst.

“Even though arms sales are not the cornerstone of the relationship, there is military-level cooperation and collaboration between India and the United States,” he added.

The United States is selective about which countries it allows to purchase the F-35. When asked if he would be offered to India, Rear Admiral Michael L. Baker, Defense Attaché at the US Embassy in India, said New Delhi was in the “early stadiums” to determine if she wanted the plane.

An IAF spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on its interest in the F-35s.

Ahead of the show, Russian state news agencies reported that Moscow had supplied New Delhi with around $13 billion worth of weapons over the past five years and placed orders for $10 billion.

The United States has approved more than $6 billion in arms sales to India over the past six years, including transport planes, Apache, Chinook and MH-60 helicopters, missiles, air defense systems, naval guns and P-8I Poseidon surveillance aircraft.

India also wants to manufacture more defense equipment at home in collaboration with global giants, first to meet its own needs and eventually to export sophisticated weapons platforms.

