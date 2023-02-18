Russia’s massive Ukraine offensive is advancing by meters, not kilometers, Britain’s defense minister said.





Russian forces are suffering heavy losses in Ukraine and show no signs of improving their meat grinder tactics and are struggling to sustain a stumbling offensive that is advancing by meters rather than kilometers, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Friday.

Wallace said that despite fears that Russia would launch a major offensive around the first anniversary of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there was no evidence that Russian forces had assembled in such a large scale as the February 24 attack.

Wallace told the Financial Times separately from the Munich security meeting that the best Moscow has managed so far has been a series of investigative attacks along a front line bolstered with new recruits following a recent mass mobilization. However, he stated that such attacks only resulted in high Russian casualties.

He added that Western allies in Kiev are more determined than ever to help Ukraine defeat Russian forces, and one clear sign is increased support from the United States, which has promised to see the conflict through.

Wallace said so far there is no evidence that Russia has launched a major offensive. What we have seen is progress in every way, but at the cost of thousands of lives… [the Russians] You can continue.

There has also been a change in attitudes towards military aid among Kiev’s western allies. At this time last year, they were debating whether to send anti-tank missiles to Kiev, he said. Now they are sending western main battle tanks.

Wallace said the difference is that the US has decided to be more aggressive, noting that the US has promised about $8 billion in military aid this year.

Think: we [western allies] Called twice in the last 3 weeks [to discuss military aid]from Rammstein [US air base in Germany] And at a meeting of NATO defense ministers this week. That’s a big change.

But one of the bridges that the Kyiv allies have yet to cross is providing Ukraine with Western fighters. President Volodymyr Zelensky eloquently appealed for his wings for freedom during an unexpected visit to London earlier this month.

But Wallace warned that such supplies were still a long way off and that the modern fighter training Britain had provided to Ukrainian pilots was a long-term resilience measure after the war that Ukraine would have to defend itself.

Wallace’s assessment of battlefield conditions comes as the full-scale invasion of Moscow approaches its one-year anniversary next week. Since the start of the war, more than 180,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded and, by US estimates, two-thirds of the army’s tanks have been lost, he said.

Despite these losses, Wallace said there was no indication that the Russians had changed their approach. He cited reports last week that 3,000 Russian soldiers were killed in a three-day attack on the town of Buledar in southern Ukraine.

Russian recruits are still being shoved through a meat grinder, Wallace said. Because 180,000 people have wives, mothers, sisters and friends, and it becomes impossible to hide the scale of the loss from the Russian public.

Western officials also believe Russia is having trouble procuring weapons and other supplies for the war effort. They cite the long interval between missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and the active distribution of shells for Russian artillery on the front lines.

Western allies in Kiev are similarly struggling to maintain supplies of shells and other munitions and weapons to Ukraine.

Wallace said Ukraine may be experiencing some shortfalls, but this is a matter of timing, and Kyiv’s western backers have no strategic problems with continuing to supply Ukraine’s war effort.

There was always a feeling of inadequacy. [Ukraines] But there are no signs of a strategic shortage. There is a slight time lag in getting supplies, Wallace said.

He added that the challenge is for Ukrainian forces to use their weapons accurately and to continue fighting using Western methods. Does it take 100 shells to blow up a Russian emplacement, or only 5? If you can be accurate, you don’t need 100 shells, he said.

Wallace said Russia still has significant power. But what we’ve found is that when they call them in, they get beaten up…they’re struggling.

