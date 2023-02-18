4 US soldiers injured in raid that killed Islamic State leader in Syria





Four US service members and a military working dog were injured in a joint helicopter raid in Syria on Thursday night, according to US Central Command.

The troops, who were leading the raid with the Syrian Democratic Forces, were injured by an explosion set off by the leader of the Islamic State terror group who was the target, the command said on Friday. They were all in stable condition and being treated at a US medical facility in Iraq, he added.

The raid in northeast Syria killed Hamza al-Homsi, who the army said was a senior member of the Islamic State terror group. The general in charge of Central Command visited Baghdad and warned that the fight against the group, known as ISIS, continues despite the withdrawal of US combat troops from Iraq.

“The injuries to the US soldiers and the working dog are due to Hamza al-Homsi setting off an explosion at the target near Deir ez-Zor, Syria,” said Colonel Joe Buccino, spokesman for the Central Command, in a statement. Military.com. “Hamza al-Homsi oversaw the group’s deadly terror network in eastern Syria before he was killed in the raid.”

About 900 US troops continue to operate in Syria, where they work alongside local allied forces to fight what’s left of the group, nearly a decade after sweeping through Syria and Iraq and trying to establish a caliphate. global terrorist.

ISIS has become famous for executing civilians on video for propaganda purposes, including the recorded beheadings of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff. He also inspired terrorist attacks around the world and committed genocide against Iraq’s Yazidi minority religious group.

On February 10, a similar joint US raid killed an ISIS operative who allegedly planned attacks on detention centers where members of the group are being held. This raid resulted in the seizure of a suicide belt, as well as weapons and ammunition.

More than 10,000 ISIS detainees are still being held in detention centers in Syria, the Central Command wrote in a tweet about the earlier raid.

“Alongside our partners in the Syrian Democratic Forces, we continue to put pressure on the Islamic State in Syria,” General Erik Kurilla, who heads the central command, said on February 7 during a visit with Iraqi officials. in Baghdad. “Territorially, ISIS is defeated and unable to hold large tracts of land. However, ISIS remains a threat and its vile ideology remains uncontained and unconstrained.”

In Iraq, the US military continues to “advise, assist and empower” Iraqi security forces fighting remnants of ISIS.

The United States ended combat operations in Iraq in December 2021, but about 2,500 troops remained for support.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with Buccino’s statement.

— Travis Tritten can be reached at [email protected]

