Britain risks catastrophic food scandal over loose post-Brexit border controls NFU Director | Agriculture





The leader of Britain’s biggest agricultural organisation, warned.

Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers Union, accused the ministers of negligence in failing to ensure the safety of food and other agricultural imports. She said the government had not learned the lessons of the 2013 horse meat scandal.

She said she was seeing little to no checks on imports coming in from the EU. We are at enormous risk from African swine fever in Europe and we believe it would be a dereliction of duty not to invest in defense to keep biosecurity and animal and plant health safe.

Tighter controls were put into place in many food systems after the horse meat scandal, when traces of horse meat were found in products such as burgers and lasagna that claimed to contain 100% beef.

But Batters pointed to recent findings that these controls are being eroded with few checks on imports and that many trucks entering the UK contain fraudulent meat. If there was a food scare in Europe, it would be very difficult to track right now, she said.

many [food] Retail, processing and manufacturing will tell you that we have developed the safest and most secure food supply chain in the world behind horsegate. She said there was a huge investment in safety and security and a short supply chain.

I think there is a real risk that in 10 years we will forget the lessons of the past, and nothing will bring this country to a standstill faster than a food scare. It will be disastrous and we want to do everything possible to avoid it. But if it’s not checked and you can’t keep track of everything, you’re rightly at risk.

The threat could be even greater in trade deals with non-EU countries, she added. The majority of food imports are still from the EU, and controls on food are similar to those in the UK. But with trade agreements with Australia and New Zealand coming into effect soon, and potential future agreements with countries like India and Latin America, food could soon arrive from regions with very different rules and standards.

Unsuitable food can pose a threat to human health, which Batters says is the biggest concern, but farmers also face additional concerns about disease. African swine fever virus has killed more than 100 million pigs worldwide since 2018 and is spreading to parts of Europe. For herds of domestic pigs, she said, the threat of African swine fever would come here and keep them awake at night.

Fears of avian influenza are also growing. Some scientists warn of possible spring outbreaks among wild birds and infections found in species ranging from mink, otters and seals to foxes. Batters said the poultry sector is in a weakened state, contracting about 12 per cent primarily as a result of inflationary pressures.

The hitters are scheduled to speak at the two-day NFU meeting in Birmingham on Tuesday. Here, government ministers and Labor leader Keir Starmer will attempt to rescue farmers deeply scarred by years of turmoil. Farmers hit hard by Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic, which upended food supply chains overnight, are now facing rampant inflation that has sent fuel, fertilizer and animal feed prices skyrocketing.

Consumers will also feel the effect. Batters warned there could be severe shortages of tomatoes and cucumbers this summer as growers have been planting less than at any time since the 1980s.

Food prices are likely to remain high as farmers struggle with costs. Energy prices have fallen from their peak in the past few years following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but are still three times higher than before.

But at this crucial juncture in Britain’s agriculture, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak turned down the opportunity to address this key group of mostly Conservative voters. The prime minister is taking a video, Batters said. I think it’s a real shame that he’s not there, but the leader of the opposition is there. I think that speaks for itself a lot. you know, they [Labour] I would like to participate.

Starmer spoke at a conference two years ago that was online due to Covid, the first speech by a Labor leader since 2008. his ambition. No party can claim to represent the country if we do not represent the countryside. Agriculture is important to Labor, the British people and the families and communities that make farming possible, he said.

Batters said the Conservative government was unaware of the impact of Brexit, policy and economic headwinds on British farmers. What worries me most is the whole social issue, she said. Whatever you think of CAP [the EU common agricultural policy, which the UK left on Brexit] It ended up being a social subsidy to keep people on the land.

Unlike CAP, which allocated subsidies based on acreage, post-Brexit government policy on farm support focused on providing public funds for public goods, such as payments for farmers to tend soil, protect wildlife and maintain waterways. I put it. often for the benefit of the largest landowners.

But the new system, unveiled in 2018, was phased in last year with only 224 farmers initially signing up. According to data obtained by The Guardian, about 10.7 million of the total of 2.4 billion allocated to all farm support have been spent under environmental initiatives. Batters called for governments to be more transparent with their budgets and for an approach that encourages food production alongside environmental improvements.

If you focus on one without the other, you’ll have to at least double your budget. [from 2.4bn], She said. We need to be able to produce food and take care of the environment. We cannot separate them.

If the government fails to provide enough support to farmers, the infrastructure that agriculture has provided to the countryside will be lost and some of the UK’s most isolated and vulnerable communities will be devastated, Batters said.

That’s something the government doesn’t understand, she said, because you can’t deliver for food production without people who can’t deliver for the environment. When I speak to members of the government, what about people when they talk about stopping land production? And nobody answers that question.

A spokesperson for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: We support UK farmers. That is why we implement stringent biosecurity controls on high-risk imports to ensure that products that pose a risk to our industry do not cross our borders.

We strictly monitor outbreaks around the world, assess any risks to the food supply chain and work closely with the Food Standards Authority’s National Food Crimes Unit to combat food fraud while ensuring the sale of high-quality UK-grown produce. promote. We also reserve the right to identify and confiscate non-compliant products and will not hesitate to do so.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/feb/17/uk-risks-disastrous-food-scandal-lax-post-brexit-border-controls-nfu-chief-minette-batters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos