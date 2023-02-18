Reviews | Chinese diplomat: Balloon must not mislead China-US relations





Xu Xueyuan is Chargé d’Affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Washington.

In recent weeks, an unmanned Chinese civilian airship and the US handling of the case have posed new challenges to China-US relations, testing the two countries’ ability to properly deal with an unexpected incident. .

The airship, which was being used for weather research, unintentionally entered US airspace due to westerly winds and its limited self-steering capability. China has made these details available to the United States after serious verification and as soon as possible. We asked that the situation be handled in a calm, professional and discreet manner. The United States called the airship a Chinese People’s Liberation Army spy balloon and shot it down, even though it posed no real security threat. The United States also alleged that China had a high-altitude surveillance balloon program targeting the world and illegally imposed sanctions on six Chinese companies and institutions.

America’s overreaction and efforts to escalate the problem have exacerbated the situation. This isolated incident caused further wounds in China-US relations.

The bilateral relationship is the largest and most complex in the world. Relations between the two nations have never been smooth, but have included a process of resolving issues whenever they arise. Many of the problems between the two countries stem from poor strategic perception and poor judgment. Another example is the difficulty caused by the accidental entry of airships into American airspace.

But problems are not to be feared; what matters is good faith and the ability to resolve them.

This bilateral relationship requires a comprehensive approach and attention to the big picture. So what is this bigger picture? It is the fact that the two countries have many more common interests than differences; it is the common understanding that a healthy and stable China-US relationship is fundamentally good for both countries and people around the world.

When China-US relations enter a difficult period, we must show courage and wisdom to respect facts and come to our senses. Sensational and politically motivated moves harm everyone. By properly handling this balloon incident, China and the United States would prove to their people and the world that they can respect each other and act responsibly to manage differences and avoid confrontation.

China supports more dialogue between the two countries at all levels. This is an important agreement reached between President Xi Jinping and President Biden when they met in Bali three months ago. It is the responsibility of both parties to implement it. If we condense the past experiences of our bilateral relations, they indicate this: China and the United States win at cooperation and lose at confrontation.

We sincerely hope that the United States will work with China and not let a stray ball lead bilateral relations astray. We look forward to concrete steps to prevent the situation from going further in the wrong direction, so that China-US relations can return to a solid and stable path of development.

