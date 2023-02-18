Asylum seekers living in fear as more UK anti-immigration protests planned | immigration and asylum





Anger became visible as hundreds of Dunstable residents stormed the town’s historic priory church on Thursday evening.

A recent meeting was held to voice concerns about asylum seekers arriving at a popular hotel across the street, but meeting attendees were too terrified to attend to defend themselves.

They had seen leaflets distributed widely in town by far-right patriotic alternative activists with images of asylum seekers in small boats. There was another showing a hotel that had been moved by the Department of the Interior with the slogan You pay Migrants Stay.

As tensions rise, Hope Not Hate, an organization that monitors far-right activity, marked five anti-immigration protests this weekend, including one in Rotherham, promoted by Britain First and Patriotic Alternative.

The Interior Ministry and its contractors increased security inside the hotel ahead of the meeting and advised asylum seekers to stay inside. Several police vans lined up outside the church with a group of officers in hi-vis jackets patrolling the perimeter and interior of the building.

They were forcibly lifted over fears that the violence could repeat itself from the disturbances in Knowsley, where hundreds of anti-immigration protesters protested outside a hotel a week ago and set fire to a police van.

The Home Office has since reportedly imposed a curfew on hotels to ensure the safety of asylum seekers, which the department has neither confirmed nor denied.

At a third hotel outside Leeds, blankets have been draped over the windows to prevent far-right protesters from seeing asylum seekers in the hotel.

On Thursday, Conservative MP Andrew Selous of South-west Bedfordshire branded far-right flyers inflammatory while addressing a rebellious audience inside the convent’s church and urged 300 residents at the meeting to issue a new message. They urged those who arrived to be kind.

But few seemed to be persuaded by his message.

One speaker said a friend had seen asylum seekers sexually harassing young girls in the village.

She said she was worried about my children and grandchildren.

Selous confirmed the report with police and said the asylum seekers had not yet moved to the area at the time of the claim.

Locals also say asylum seekers make too many dental appointments, take up too much space on the pavement, spend money that would otherwise be spent on free TV licenses for seniors, and take seats in what appears to be mostly free courses. criticized. Teaching English to asylum seekers.

We don’t know who they are or where they come from. They are not running away from anything, said one resident.

Wesley Russell is a member of the Patriotic Alternative, a far-right group at the Priory Church in Dunstable.

Patriotic Alternative activist Wesley Russell was in attendance and denounced asylum seekers as illegal immigrants who need to buy tickets back home.

What you say is insulting, said Sellus.

As anti-immigration rhetoric grows, so too does fear among asylum seekers. Several told The Guardian they were too scared to go outside.

An asylum seeker from a hotel in Dunstable said: We are in a dangerous situation. We are in danger and afraid to step out of the hotel. Everyone is under stress. The hotel staff said they could protect us from the inside, but not from the outside. Some of my friends are planning to go to London and become homeless. Because we will be freer and safer than here.

After listening to the meeting on a live stream feed, he said: You can see that most of the community isn’t happy with what we’ve brought here. It is very difficult for us to adapt to this environment.

Local refugee NGOs report that they are attempting to provide services inside hotels rather than on their premises as before, as they believe that asylum seekers may be targeted when they leave.

An asylum seeker from the Knowsley Hotel said she fled Syria out of fear of death in her country and now lives here in fear. During the protest, I had a feeling that some of the protesters were going to break into the hotel.

Witnessing Knowsley’s commotion, Clare Moseley, founder of the charity Care4Calais, accused the government of not protecting asylum seekers sufficiently.

She said: Without documentation, you become vulnerable and find it difficult to advocate for yourself. Threatening asylum seekers is an act of sheer cowardice. We need a government that shows leadership and protects the vulnerable, rather than using destructive and divisive rhetoric to empower bullying.

A government spokesperson said: We have a legal obligation to support asylum seekers who would otherwise be in need. All camps have security staff and we constantly review the security of the asylum with our providers.

