Object shot down by US missile may have been amateur $12 balloon | US Army





A group of amateur balloon enthusiasts in Illinois may have solved the mystery of one of the unknown flying objects shot down by the US military last week, a saga that had captivated the nation.

The Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade said one of its hobbies went missing over Alaska on Feb. 11, the same day an American F-22 plane shot down an unidentified airborne entity not far in above Canada’s Yukon Territory.

In a blog post, the group did not make the connection between the two events. But the trajectory of the pico balloon before its last recorded electronic record at 00:48 that day suggests a connection as well as a fiery death at the hands of a sidewinder missile on the 124th day of its journey, three days before it was set. . to complete its seventh circumnavigation.

If so, that would mean the US military spent a missile costing $439,000 (365,000) to shoot down a harmless hobby balloon worth about $12 (10).

For now, we call the K9YO pico balloon missing, the group’s website says, noting that its last recorded altitude was 37,928ft (11,560m) near Hagemeister Island, a landmass of 116 square miles (300 km2) on the north shore. of Bristol Bay.

The object over the Yukon was the second of three shot down on orders from Joe Bidens last weekend after a Chinese spy balloon, a fourth separate object, was shot down over the Atlantic after crossing the South Carolina coast on February 4.

US officials said during the week that the three objects shot down after the downing of the Chinese spy balloon were likely benign and likely to have been commercial or related to climate research.

On Thursday, after several days of pressure from Democratic and Republican lawmakers, and amid a growing diplomatic row with China, Biden broke his silence. The President said: There is currently no suggestion that they were linked to China’s spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from another country.

He said they were taken down because authorities considered them a threat to aviation, although some observers say the downings were an overreaction amid political pressure sparked by the discovery of the Chinese balloon. .

Members of the Illinois Brigades are a small group of pico-balloon enthusiasts that have been operating since June 2021, according to its website.

It says pico balloons are 32 inches in diameter and 100 inches in circumference, and have a cruising altitude of between 32,000 and 50,000 feet, a range similar to commercial aircraft.

They contain trackers, solar panels, and antennae assemblies that are lighter than a small bird, and the balloons are filled using less than a cubic foot of gas. According to Aviation Week, these are small recreational balloons starting at around $12 that allow enthusiasts to combine their interests in high-altitude ballooning and ham radio in an affordable way.

Scientific Balloon Solutions founder Ron Meadows, whose Silicon Valley company makes specially designed pico balloons for hobbyists, educators and scientists, told the publication he had tried to alert authorities but had been pushed back.

I tried to contact our military and the FBI, and I just had the trick, to try to shed some light on what a lot of these things probably are, he said. They won’t look too smart to take them down.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that efforts were being made to locate and identify the remains of the downed objects, but the process was hampered by their remoteness and freezing weather.

Kirby also said there was no evidence that extraterrestrial activity was at play in any of the downed objects, but the president had ordered the formation of an interagency team to study the broader policy implications for the detection, analysis and disposal of unidentified aerial objects that pose either safety or security risks.

