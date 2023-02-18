Ukrainian Refugees in UK Face Homelessness as Homeless Placement Ends | british news





Nine months after arriving in the UK, Ukrainian refugee Anfisa Vlasova is looking for a place to spend the night.

“I’m trying to move on and survive,” she says.

Britain opened its doors to Ukrainian refugees with a visa regime last spring.

It is now a cold, dreary day in early February and Anfisa is facing an unimaginable situation. She is homeless.

Image: Ukrainian refugee Anfisa Vlasova

Desperately trying to find a place to stay for the night, Anfisa called charities, the local council and everyone she knew. Disappointment lies behind her disappointment.

But finding a suitable place is complicated by the fact that Anfisa has four dogs that have traveled thousands of miles in war zones. And she refuses to part with them.

Hugging her mini Yorkshire terriers Betsy, Nora, Daisy and Teddy, it’s clear how much they mean to her.

Anfisa said: “They are my emotional support. I have already lost everything in the war.”

Image: Ukrainian refugee Anfisa Vlasova with her mini Yorkshire Terrier.

We are in Bracknell in Berkshire and it is getting dark.

There is an 11 hour solution available. She can go to a bed and breakfast provided by local authorities. But her dog will have to be caged. Anfisa is not ready to do that.

Anfisa seems to have no choice as help comes in from an unexpected quarter.

Also looking for accommodation, she meets some of Bracknell’s homeless community who take her to the local church.

God’s house was not a place for her to spend the night.

Image: Anfisa Vlasova with Mini Yorkshire Terriers Betsy, Nora, Daisy and Teddy

“I’m so tired and exhausted from running, calling and searching all day, so at least I have a roof, I have warm meals, and my dogs are with me,” she says.

Anfisa, which promoted cosmetics in Ukraine, was kicked out of its home country twice, first in Donetsk in 2014 and last year in Kharkiv when it was shelled.

She describes the way she eats and lives as “déjà vu.”

Anfisa came to the UK last May to live with a British family under the Homes for Ukraine initiative.

Then she went to the second host. Anfisa said she wanted her to be her own caregiver and her companion.

She also stays in council-provided apartments and B&Bs.

She is still looking for a permanent home for herself and her dog.

Image: Anfisa came to England with her mini Yorkshire terriers Betsy, Nora, Daisy and Teddy.

But while the situation in Anfisa is unusual, the number of Ukrainian refugees who need help with housing is growing rapidly.

According to the latest figures, 161,400 refugees have been in the UK under the visa regime since the Russian invasion of Britain a year ago.

46,900 Ukrainians came to stay with their families, but most traveled under the Homes for Ukraine initiative, which requires British hosts to host refugees for at least six months.

According to available data analyzed by Sky News, 4,295 Ukrainian households are turning to local councils to find a place to live after deployment to the Homes for Ukraine initiative is over.

Not all local authorities have provided figures, and since Council only tracks ‘households’ and not people within households, the actual figure is likely much higher.

There is no data collected on Ukrainians who came as part of the family visa scheme.

With the end of the war in sight, most of the Ukrainian refugees we spoke with are parting ways with their hosts on good terms, but now want a little independence and a place of their own.

But most are proving difficult.

Tatiana Miller, Ukraine response coordinator for Redding Refugee Assistance, says housing is the biggest problem for the people she sees.

Image: Tatiana Miller, Ukraine Response Coordinator, Refugee Support in Reading

She says half of the Ukrainians in the support group will need new accommodation in the next month or two, and renting is very difficult.

“The main message is that we need compassionate landlords and we need local authorities to work with real estate agents to accommodate them,” she said.

“The time has come for them (refugees) to reclaim their space.

“However, for Ukrainians to find alternative accommodation, they must rent, and to rent, they must have a job or have a credit history.

“And Ukrainians are not getting paid as much as they expected.”

Kateryna Korniienko, a former history teacher, is certainly on good terms with her hosts, Fiona and Richard Marston, who took Kateryna and her two children to the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.

Image: Former history teacher Kateryna Korniienko is staying with her host in the UK along with her two children under the Home for Ukraine initiative.

“It’s a very nice place for us, but it’s not our home, it’s not our property, so every time I remember I’m just a guest here and I have to be polite. I want to keep their lives the way they are,” she said. As before.”

While Kateryna’s husband, Andrew, is still in Odesa, Kateryna started working as a teaching assistant in Berkshire and their children attend local schools.

In Ukraine, Kateryna was a lecturer and history teacher, but Fiona says her guest qualifications are not recognized in the UK. She is one of the reasons Fiona wants to help Kateryna stand as surety for her rental property.

“I don’t think we all want to go on like this forever,” Fiona said.

“But for us, ‘what does Kate want?’ is more important.

Image: Kateryna is staying with hosts Fiona and Richard Marston.

“So, from my understanding, what Kate wants is as much of a normal family life as she can have. So for her, that means living independently.

“There’s that balance, I can suddenly not have to worry when my family comes to stay. But yeah, I’ll miss them.”

But Anfisa Vlasova, who spent a night at a church with her four mini Yorkshire terriers, never got the breakthrough she was looking for.

She’s slept rough a few nights since we last met.

She shares with us photos of the tent she shared with her dogs.

Image: Anfisa Vlasova spent several nights sleeping rough in a tent with her dog.

When the temperature plummeted, she was offered a spot in a hotel, but her pets would have had to go into a kennel. She refused.

Anifsa said she was offered accommodation for her and her pets by the city council before she became homeless, but rejected it as unsuitable.

In some cases, they said it was because the room had a family with a cat.

She said, “I just want to hide, you know? I’ll close my eyes and imagine I’m at home, in my bed, in my apartment, and I’m hiding under the covers where I feel like I’m in my own space.”

“Since I came here, I’ve had a very peaceful life with my host family for six months and I’m really grateful to them, but it’s a nightmare afterward.”

