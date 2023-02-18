Our food could give us Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study





Our Western diet of sugars, salt, refined carbs, and bad fats has been linked to higher risks of heart disease and diabetes, liver disease, stroke, and several types of cancer. It’s the primary cause of an obesity epidemic that kills an estimated 300,000 Americans a year and costs the healthcare system $173 billion.

Now a team of scientists say it could also be behind the Alzheimer’s disease epidemic.

Sugars and other high glycemic carbohydrates (i.e. carbohydrates that cause blood sugar to rise rapidly), salty foods, alcohol, processed red meats, organ meats, shellfish, and beer are among the foods named in a new article published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition and co-authored by researchers from Rocky Mountain VA Medical Center in Colorado, the University of Colorado, Boston University, the University of California at Los Angeles, the University of Miami and the National Heart Institute of Mexico.

The article links Alzheimer’s disease to excess fructose, the sugar usually associated with fruit, but the main focus of the article is not on fruit. These have a relatively low fructose content compared to processed foods, as well as neutralizing factors in fruits such as fiber and vitamin C.

Instead, the real culprits are foods with added sugars that contain fructose and glucose such as table sugar and high fructose corn syrup, as well as foods that stimulate the body to produce its own fructose: this means high glycemic carbohydrates, alcohol and salty foods.

The reason? When we consume a lot of fructose or these foods, it tricks our body into believing that we are about to enter a famine. And not just intermittent fasting, but the kind of seasonal starvation that happened in the middle of the Miocene sub-epoch when humans were facing extinction, they claim.

These foods trigger a survival switch, causing a complex set of reactions from different parts of the body designed to prepare the human for starvation before anything else: an orchestrated response to encourage food and water intake, reduce metabolism at rest, stimulate fat and glycogen. accumulation and induce insulin resistance as a means of reducing metabolism and preserving glucose supply to the brain.

The body also redirects energy to parts of the brain specifically needed to survive impending starvation, such as those that are good for foraging. As a result, other parts of the brain receive less energy than they need.

ADVERTISEMENT [Alzheimers disease] results from a poor adaptation to an evolutionary survival pathway used by many animals and which was even essential for the survival of our distant ancestors millions of years ago, they claim.

The latest article is not the first to suggest a link between our toxic Western diet and Alzheimer’s disease. These include this, this and this.

In the past, lab rats given a lot of fructose developed tau protein and amyloid plaques in the brain, markers of dementia.

Researchers have also recently argued that switching from a Western diet to a healthy diet could add a decade to a young person’s life expectancy in the United States.

It’s pretty intuitive that the Western diet would be bad for us. We’ve evolved from creatures that apparently started appearing 16 million years ago, when three-tier cheeseburgers and giant sweet coffees with whipped cream and sprinkles were hard to come by. Maybe we just have a system overload.

Our brain certainly can’t cope with social media either. But this is another story.

The good news is that they were really adaptive. If you’re used to eating candy, an apple won’t have much flavor. But after a few weeks without candies or salts etc, that apple will taste much better. I did a week long water fast last year. At the end, a slice of cucumber produced an explosion of taste in my mouth.

Meanwhile, Alzheimer’s disease continues to rage, currently killing an estimated 6 million Americans, with no cure in sight. I am happy to give up junk food.

