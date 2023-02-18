UK stock index FTSE 100 closes above 8,000 for the first time





An employee looks at a FTSE stock index board in the atrium of the London Stock Exchange Group Plc offices in London, England, on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

London UK’s FTSE 100 index closed above 8,000 points for the first time on Thursday, with one analyst suggesting that “boring is the new sexiness” as the reason behind demand for UK stocks.

The UK’s blue chip index hit an all-time high this week and closed at 8,012.53 on Thursday, even as the UK faces the weakest economic growth prospects among the world’s major economies, including Russia.

After a rough year in 2022 where equity markets around the world were on fire as a result of soaring inflation, steep rate hikes and declining consumer confidence, UK markets started 2023 trading up 7.5% on Friday. – European Stoxx 600 Index.

The FTSE 100 lost 0.25% by mid-morning on Friday as risk assets sold off across Europe, but losses were much smaller than those of France and Germany.

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at UK investment platform AJ Bell, said: “Right now, the UK and Europe are at their best for inflation. It’s not cooling exactly fast, but it’s cooling faster than many expected.”

“It gives consumers confidence that they can have enough to live on. The controversial gains enjoyed by energy giants won’t last forever as energy prices are falling rapidly.”

UK annual headline inflation fell for a third consecutive month to 10.1% in January, but was well above the Bank of England’s 2% target given an unusually tight labor market.

Eurozone headline inflation also fell for a third straight month to 8.5% in January, recovering slightly faster than the UK.

Despite the expected downturn, the UK and European economies have so far slightly beat expectations and avoided a recession.

The UK has also benefited somewhat from a return to economic stability after the market turmoil brought on by former Prime Minister Liz Truss’s ill-fated economic plans last year.

Meanwhile, Northern Europe’s mild weather and high levels of natural gas storage have helped the region avoid energy shortages this winter.

Tremendous gains in overweight sectors of the FTSE 100, such as energy, commodities and financials, helped push the index higher, with a weaker pound helping overseas earnings collected in dollars.

The index is made up largely of multinational companies with a high percentage of dollar-denominated earnings, offering investors relatively high dividends.

‘Surprisingly cheap’

But analysts see structural changes in investor behavior, with short-term market factors fueling investment flows into markets that have spent years in the wilderness.

“Despite the index’s new peak, UK stocks remain incredibly cheap, with the FTSE 100 trading at 10.7 times expected earnings. [the] “It’s a long-term trend and also one of the broadest discounts to the rest of the world in living memory,” said Jason Hollands, managing director of online investment platform BestInvest.

“This is a good starting point, indicating further upside potential, and UK stocks also offer an attractive dividend yield of around 4.0%.”

That said, big investment banks have turned increasingly rosy on the UK, but many individual investors remain skeptical amid a gloomy outlook for the domestic economy.

“In recent years, many investors have dismissed UK blue-chip stocks as ‘boring’ for their lack of exposure to exciting sectors such as technology and social media. It’s worth considering,” said Hollands. he said.

“Boredom is the new sexiness. With exposure to energy, commodities, consumer staples and healthcare companies, the FTSE 100 seems a good fit for the current environment.”

In contrast, US economic resilience is viewed more negatively on Wall Street. Strong employment data and falling producer prices are interpreted as a sign that the Fed may continue aggressive rate hikes.

Is it too early?

Despite the wave of positive news for Europe and the UK, not everyone is optimistic.

The UK government’s withdrawal of energy rate support plans and lifting of household energy price caps means the cost-of-living crisis is unlikely to ease any time soon. Meanwhile, Frederick Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth Management, said rising rates and taxes, tightening fiscal stimulus and the aftermath of Brexit had completed an “unpleasant picture”.

Carrier also highlighted the risks to corporate earnings in the UK and Europe, primarily supported by “pent-up demand from Covid-19 at a time when consumers have been flooded with cash from stimulus efforts.”

“This background has allowed companies to pass higher input costs and drive margins to record levels, but the situation has evolved,” Carrier said in a note last week.

“The pent-up demand has mostly been exhausted, supply chain disruptions have largely cleared themselves, and inventories have built up. Companies’ pricing authority may be undermined, especially as evidence of downtrading to cheaper commodities becomes more and more widespread.”

As a result, Carrier suggested that “easy” equity market gains may be a thing of the past as the economic environment remains challenging, although overall valuations in the UK and Europe remain attractive relative to the US, which should keep the region on investors’ radar.

