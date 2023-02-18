House Republicans demand Biden documents





A day after U.S. forces complete the withdrawal of their troops from Afghanistan, refugees board a bus taking them to a processing center upon arrival at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, September 1, 2021.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

WASHINGTON House Republicans on Friday called on the Biden administration to release information about the chaotic U.S. departure from Afghanistan.

In a series of letters sent to senior management at the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security and the U.S. Agency for International Development, GOP lawmakers requested all related documents, communications and information. to what they called the “military and diplomatic disastrous” of the Biden administration. withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

“US service members have lost their lives, Americans have been left behind, taxpayers’ money goes unaccounted for, the Taliban has gained access to military equipment, progress for Afghan women has been derailed, and the whole region is now under the hostile control of the Taliban,” the Republican representative wrote. Kentucky’s James Comer and other key GOP officials.

“The American people deserve answers and the Biden administration’s continued obstruction of this investigation is unacceptable,” added Comer, chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

The United States completed its withdrawal from Kabul airport on August 31, 2021. The departure effectively ended a two-decade conflict that began shortly after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

President Joe Biden ordered the full withdrawal of about 3,000 US troops from Afghanistan in April 2021. At the time, he asked all US service members to leave the war-weary country by 9/11 of the same year. He then moved the deadline to the end of August.

The United States launched its war in Afghanistan in October 2001, a few weeks after the September 11 attacks. At the time, the Taliban provided refuge to al-Qaeda, which planned and executed the devastating terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

About 2,500 American servicemen died in the conflict. It claimed the lives of more than 100,000 Afghan soldiers, police and civilians.

The Taliban return to power

Taliban fighters patrol the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in Kabul city, Afghanistan, Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Rahmat Gul | PA

People who want to flee the country continue to wait around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25, 2021.

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

In the last week of the withdrawal, terrorists from the ISIS-K group killed 13 US servicemen and dozens of Afghans in an attack outside the airport. US forces launched strikes in an attempt to thwart further attacks.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to privately meet with the families of fallen US service members before watching the dignified transfer of US flag-draped coffins from a C-17 military cargo plane to a vehicle. The process takes place for every U.S. service member killed in action.

It was the first time Biden had witnessed a dignified transfer since becoming president.

