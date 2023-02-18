Thousands give their opinions on how the UK should remember the COVID-19 pandemic.





Around 5,000 people across the UK have taken part in the counseling process.

UK Committee for Covid Commemoration is now considering all responses

Final recommendations to be submitted to the government in the spring

Thousands of people have given their opinions on how they want the COVID-19 pandemic to be remembered across the UK.

Last October, the UK’s Covid Remembrance Council released an open statement giving people across the UK a chance to say how they thought the pandemic should be remembered, with possible suggestions including the adoption of Remembrance Sunday-style symbols, dedicated memorials and reflective spaces. Consultation started. .

During the consultation period, which lasted until 5 December last year, nearly 5,000 comments were made from across the UK.

The Commission is considering these responses along with the results of various consultation events held with groups and organizations across the UK. The committee is now focused on agreeing on a final report to be presented to the UK government in the spring.

The Commission on Covid Memorial is also looking at issues such as how the pandemic should be taught to future generations and whether a memorial website should be created to provide details about local memorials and memorial spaces.

UK COVID-19 Commemoration Commission Chair Nicky Morgan said:

It has been a privilege to see so many people making suggestions about how they think the COVID-19 pandemic should be celebrated and remembered across the UK. Thank you to everyone who participated.

The pandemic was one of the most important moments in our lives and will be remembered around the world for years to come because of the people we lost and the great sacrifices made by so many people to keep our country afloat.

We have heard many different views expressed in the consultations and it is very important that all of these views are taken into account when working on our recommendations for government. It is very important that we get this process right and I am determined to do so.

Cabinet Secretary Jeremy Quin said:

It is very important that the Commission is working on how we want the public to commemorate the pandemic.

Thank you to all who took the time to comment and the Government looks forward to receiving the final report from the Commission.

Note to editors

The COVID-19 Memorial UK Commission was set up to ensure broad consensus across the UK on how to commemorate the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrate this unique period in our history at national and community levels. The Commission is due to report to the Government in the spring of 2023.

Learn more about the UK COVID-19 Commemoration Commission here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/thousands-give-their-views-on-how-covid-19-pandemic-should-be-remembered-in-the-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos