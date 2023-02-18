General Officer Assignments > US Department of Defense > Release





The Army Chief of Staff announces the following general officer assignments:

Lieutenant General (promoted) Charles R. Hamilton, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, US Army, Washington, DC, to Commanding General, US Army Materiel Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

Maj. Gen. Christopher G. Beck, Deputy Commanding General, III Corps, Fort Hood, Texas, to the Commanding General, U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Maj. Gen. Peter N. Benchoff, Chief of Staff, US Army Pacific, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, to Director, Program Analysis and Evaluation, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, US Army , Washington, D.C.

Maj. Gen. James E. Bonner, Commanding General, U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, to Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army North, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.

Maj. Gen. Timothy D. Brown, Director, J-2, US European Command, Germany, to Commanding General, US Army Intelligence and Security Command, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Maj. Gen. Glenn A. Dean III, Program Executive Officer, Ground Combat Systems, Warren, Michigan, to Deputy Commanding General, Acquisition and Systems Management, U.S. Army Futures Command, Austin, Texas.

Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, Director, J-3 Operations/Cyber, US Africa Command, Germany, to Chief of Staff, US Africa Command, Germany.

Maj. Gen. William H. Graham Jr., Deputy Commanding General Civil and Emergency Operations, US Army Corps of Engineers, Washington, DC, to Deputy Chief of Engineering and Deputy Commanding General, US Army Corps of Engineers, Washington, DC

Maj. Gen. David C. Hill, Commandant, US Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pa. to Deputy Commanding General for Civil and Emergency Operations, US Army Corps of Engineers, Washington, DC

Maj. Gen. Mark H. Landes, Commanding General, First Army Division East, Fort Knox, Kentucky, to Commandant, US Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.

Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, Commanding General, Military District of Washington; and Commander, Joint Force Headquarters – National Capital Region, Washington, DC, to Chief of Staff, US Northern Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

Major General Walter T. Rugen, Director, Future of Vertical Lift Cross Functional Team, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, to Director, Army Aviation, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, US Army, Washington , CC

Maj. Gen. William D. Taylor, Director, Army Aviation, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army, Washington, DC, to Commanding General, 2nd Air Force Division Infantry (Combined), Eighth Army, Republic of Korea.

Maj. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, Commanding General, U.S. Army Japan and I Corps (Forward), Japan, to Commander Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Inherent Resolve, Iraq.

Maj. Gen. Darren L. Werner, Commanding General, US Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command, Warren, Michigan, to Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics and Operations, US Army Materiel Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

Maj. Gen. David B. Womack, Deputy Commanding General, V Corps, Germany, to Commanding General, US Army Japan and I Corps (Forward), Japan.

Brig. Gen. Richard T. Appelhans, Director of Intelligence, U.S. Forces Korea: and Deputy Director of Intelligence, Combined Forces Command, Republic of Korea, to Commanding General and Commanding Officer, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, Fort Huachuca, Arizona.

Brig. Gen. Phillip C. Baker, Deputy Commanding General (Support), 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, to Director, Future of Vertical Lift Cross Functional Team, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

Brig. Gen. James B. Bartholomees, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, US Army Pacific, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, to Chief of Staff, US Army Pacific, Fort Shafter, Hawaii.

Brig. Gen. Jonathan C. Byrom, commander of the US Army’s 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, Europe-Africa, Germany, to the commanding general of the US Army Combat Readiness Center; and Director of Army Security, Fort Rucker, Alabama.

Brig. Gen. Dale S. Crockett, Commandant, US Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear School, US Army Maneuver Support of Excellence, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, to Deputy Commanding General (Operations), Eighth Army, Republic of Korea.

Brig. Gen. Jason A. Curl, Deputy Commanding General (Operations), 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), Fort Drum, New York, to Director, CJ3, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Inherent Resolve, Iraq.

Brig. Gen. John M. Cushing, Deputy Commanding General, US Army Recruiting Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, to Commanding General, Combat Capabilities Development Command, US Army Futures Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

Brig. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey, Commandant, US Army Armor School, US Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning, Georgia, to Deputy Commanding General, III Corps, Fort Hood, Texas.

Brig. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, Deputy Commanding General (Operations), 3rd Division (France), France, to Commanding General, 56th Artillery Command, US Army Europe-Africa, Germany.

Brig. Gen. Kimberly A. Peeples, Commanding General, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, US Army Corps of Engineers, Cincinnati, Ohio, to Commanding General, Mississippi Valley Division, US Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Brig. Gen. Mark C. Quander, Commandant of Cadets, US Military Academy, West Point, New York, to Commanding General, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, US Army Corps of Engineers, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Brig. Gen. Richard J. Quirk IV, Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché, US Defense Attach Office, United Arab Emirates, to Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché, US Defense Attach Office, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Brig. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, Deputy Commander for Support, Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, Germany, to Commanding General, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, US Army Europe-Africa, Germany.

Brig. Gen. Lori L. Robinson, Deputy Commanding General (Support), 2nd Infantry Division (Combined), Eighth Army, Republic of Korea, to Commandant of Cadets, US Military Academy, West Point, New York.

Brig. Gen. Monte L. Rone, Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, Multinational Corps Northeast, NATO, Poland, to Commander, U.S. Army Infantry School, Army Maneuver Center of Excellence American; and Director, Future Soldier Lethality Cross Functional Team, Army Futures Command, Fort Benning, Georgia.

Brig. Gen. Philip J. Ryan, Commanding General, US Army Special Operations Aviation Command; and Deputy Commanding General, Futures, US Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, NC, to Commander, Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant, Operation Inherent Resolve, Kuwait.

Brig. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, Commander, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Defense Logistics Agency, Philadelphia, Pa., to Commanding General, 1st Sustainment Command (Theater), U.S. Army Central, Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Brig. Gen. Michael J. Simmering, Deputy Commanding General (Operations), 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas, to Commanding Officer, US Army Armor School, US Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning, Georgia.

Brig. Gen. Jason C. Slider, director, Mission Command Center of Excellence, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to Deputy Commanding General (Operations), 3rd Division (France), France.

Brig. Gen. Colin P. Tuley, Deputy Director, Strategy, Plans and Policy, J-5, US Central Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, to Deputy Commanding General, XVIII Airborne Corps, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Brig. Gen. Jeffrey A. VanAntwerp, Deputy Commanding General (Operations), 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, to Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, US Army Pacific, Fort Shafter, Hawaii .

Brig. Gen. John W. Weidner, Deputy Director, Plans, J-5, US Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, to Chief of Staff, US Forces Korea, Republic of Korea.

