First Humanist Head of the UK University Chaplain, Pastoral and Spiritual Care Team » Humanists UK





James Croft became the first humanist appointed to lead a chaplain, pastoral and spiritual care team at a UK university. He has been appointed University Chaplain and Lead Faith Advisor at the University of Sussex. Humanists UK has hailed his appointment as a landmark moment and hopes to encourage other universities and institutions to embrace a more inclusive approach when providing people-centred care for students. James officially started his new role on February 6th.

Non-religious pastoral care is like-minded support that encompasses the emotional, moral, ethical, and existential aspects of life. It is based on a pragmatic, non-religious perspective, and non-religious pastoral caregivers provide support to people in hospitals, hospices, prisons, colleges and hopefully soon in the military. As part of supporting an expanding non-religious pastoral support network, Humanists UK works to increase supply in all sectors and in all parts of the UK. Some humanists have chaplains in their positions, reflecting the practice of their employers, although many understand this as a Christian-only term and prefer non-religious ministers instead, so they do not use the word chaplain to describe such practitioners.

Although his title contains the words Lead Faith Advisor, James Croft is a humanist who has played many roles in the ethical social movement in the United States. He was formerly Senior Leader at the Ethical Society of St Louis, one of the largest humanist communities in the world, and has a wealth of experience building inclusive communities for people of all religions or creeds. James was also an interdisciplinary researcher focusing on the philosophy of human development and the role of the arts in learning, and completed his master’s and doctoral degrees at Harvard University, where he held a teaching position.

Through support from the Secular Ministry Support Network, Humanists UK has enabled the training and certification of over 220 incumbent ministers, who are in 10% of prisons and 30% of NHS trusts in England and Wales. Most are volunteers, but about 15 are staff. In 2018, humanist pastor Lindsay de Wal (formerly van Dijk) became the first humanist appointed to lead the NHS’ pastoral and pastoral care team. And in January, the UK government announced plans to launch a new Chaplaincy Faith and Belief Forum to replace the Chaplaincy Council of His Majestys Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS), which will include humanists from the start.

James Croft said of his appointment:

I hope to embody an open and welcoming humanism in my work and I look forward to serving all students and staff along with the other chaplains of the University of Sussex. I also hope to expand the diversity of our chaplaincy and pastoral care provision.

Clare Elcombe Webber, Head of Humanist Care, Humanists UK, said:

We are delighted to have James appointed to a senior position at the University of Sussex. It is more important than ever that everyone, regardless of religion or creed, has access to like-minded pastoral care when they need it most. We hope his appointment will be a catalyst for other universities, as well as other public institutions such as prisons and the military, to embrace inclusion and diversity.

note:

For further comments or information, the media should contact Humanists UK Public Affairs and Policy Director Richy Thompson at [email protected] or phone 020 7324 3072 or 07534 248 596.

James Croft made this photo available for media use. Credit goes to Logan Corry.

Humanists UK is a national charity working on behalf of non-religious people. 100,000 members and supporters join forces to pursue free thinking and humanism to create an inclusive society full of rational thinking and kindness. We provide ritual, pastoral, educational and support services that benefit over one million people each year, and our campaigns advance humanistic thinking about ethical issues, human rights and equal treatment for all.

