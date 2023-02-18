US completes China ball recovery but further ‘object’ searches canceled





WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) – The United States said on Friday it had successfully concluded recovery efforts off South Carolina to collect sensors and other debris from a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon. shot down by a US fighter plane on February 4, and investigators are now analyzing his “guts.”

But US and Canadian authorities also announced they had called off the search for three unidentified objects shot down last weekend, without locating any debris.

President Joe Biden said this week that the US intelligence community believes the other three objects were most likely balloons linked to private companies, recreational or research institutes – not China’s spy program.

The last of the debris from the Chinese balloon, which was shot down by a Sidewinder missile, is heading to an FBI lab in Virginia for analysis, US Army Northern Command said.

Reuters was the first to report the conclusion of efforts to recover the suspected Chinese spy balloon, which were halted on Thursday.

“It’s a significant amount (of recovered material), including the structure of the payload as well as some of the electronics and optics, and everything that is now in the FBI lab at Quantico” , National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

Kirby said the United States had already learned a lot about the balloon by watching it fly over the United States.

“We’re going to learn even more, we think, by looking at the guts inside and seeing how it worked and what it was capable of,” he said at a White House press briefing. .

The U.S. military said Navy and Coast Guard vessels that had been scouring the sea for nearly two weeks had left the area.

“Air and sea security perimeters have been lifted,” the Northern Command said in a statement.

The U.S. military said it believes it has collected all of the Chinese balloon’s priority sensors and electronics as well as large parts of its structure, items that could help counterintelligence officials determine how Beijing was able to collect and transmit monitoring information.

[1/3]U.S. Navy sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude Chinese balloon shot down by the U.S. Air Force off South Carolina after docked in Virginia Beach, Va. for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek on February 10, 2023 in this image released by the United States Navy in Washington, United States on February 13, 2023. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach/US Navy/Handout via Reuters

The balloon, which Beijing denies being a government spy ship, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before being shot down off the Atlantic coast on Biden’s orders.

The episode caused an uproar in Washington and led the US military to search the skies for other objects that were not picked up by radar. Northern Command carried out three unprecedented shootings of unidentified “objects” between last Friday and Sunday.

Late Friday, he said search operations for the two downed objects in US airspace – one over Alaska and the other over Lake Huron – had been completed, having “no discovered no debris”.

“The U.S. military, federal agencies, and Canadian partners conducted systematic searches in each area using a variety of capabilities, including airborne imagery and sensors, surface sensors and inspections, and subterranean analysis, and did not locate any debris,” he said.

The third object was shot down over the Canadian Yukon. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement on Friday that it had also decided to end the search.

“Given the snowfall that has occurred, the decreasing likelihood of the object being found, and the current belief that the object is not related to a scenario that warrants extraordinary search effort, the RCMP is putting end to the search,” he said in a statement.

The Chinese balloon incident prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned visit this month to Beijing and further strained relations between Washington and Beijing.

Blinken’s trip would have been the first by a US secretary of state to China in five years and was seen by both sides as an opportunity to stabilize increasingly strained ties.

Since then, US officials have been exploring the possibility of a meeting between Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich security conference which began on Friday.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in Munich for the conference, defended the administration’s handling of the balloon incident and the downing of the other three objects.

The Chinese balloon “had to be shot down because we were convinced it was being used by China to spy on the American people,” Harris told MSNBC.

“We will maintain the perspective we have in terms of what China-US relations should be,” she said. “That’s not going to change, but surely and certainly that ball wasn’t useful.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart; additional reporting by Andrea Shalal, Steve Holland, David Brunnstrom, Susan Heavey and Patricia Zengerle in Washington, Trevor Hunnicutt in Munich and Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; edited by Bill Berkrot, Deepa Babington, Jonathan Oatis, Michael Perry and William Mallard

