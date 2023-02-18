



NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index (LEI) for the United States fell 0.3% in January 2023 to 110.3 (2016=100), after falling 0.8% in December. The LEI is now down 3.6% over the six-month period between July 2022 and January 2023, a larger rate of decline than its 2.4% contraction over the previous six-month period (January-July 2022 ).

“The US LEI remained on a downward trajectory, but its rate of decline slowed slightly in January,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director, economics, at The Conference Board. “Among the leading indicators, deteriorating new orders in the manufacturing sector, consumer expectations for business conditions and credit conditions more than offset forces in labor markets and equity prices to lower the index. The contribution of the LEI Yield Spread component has also turned negative over the past couple of months, which is often a sign of an upcoming recession. In the short term, indicators related to the labor market, including employment and personal income, remain strong so far.Nevertheless, the Conference Board still expects high inflation, rising interest rates interest rates and shrinking consumer spending push the U.S. economy into recession in 2023.”

The Conference Board’s Coincident Economic Index (CEI) for the United States rose 0.2% in January 2023 to 109.5 (2016=100), after no change in December. The CEI is now up 0.7% in the six-month period between July 2022 and January 2023, close to the 0.6% growth it recorded in the previous six months. Indicators for the components of the CEI, payroll employment, personal income less transfer payments, trade and manufacturing sales, and industrial production are included among the data used to determine recessions in the United States. Three of these four components of the CEI improved in January, with only industrial production virtually unchanged.

The Conference Board’s Lagging Economic Index (LAG) for the United States rose 0.2% in January 2023 to 118.5

(2016 = 100), after a 0.6% increase in December. GAL is up 2.8% in the six-month period from July 2022 to January 2023, slower growth than its 4.1% growth in the previous six months.

Summary table of composite economic indices

2022

2023

6 months

Nov

Dec

Jan

July to January

Main index

111.5

r

110.6

r

110.3

Percent change

-0.9

r

-0.8

-0.3

-3.6

Diffusion

20.0

20.0

60.0

40.0

Coincident indexes

109.3

109.3

109.5

Percent change

-0.1

0.0

0.2

0.7

Diffusion

50.0

75.0

87.5

75.0

Delayed Index

117.6

r

118.3

r

118.5

Percent change

0.3

r

0.6

r

0.2

2.8

Diffusion

64.3

50.0

50.0

85.7

p Preliminary r Revised c Corrected

Indices equal to 100 in 2016

Source: The Conference Board

The next release is scheduled for Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET.

About The Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index (LEI) for the United States: Composite economic indices are key components of an analytical system designed to signal the peaks and troughs of the business cycle. The indices are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning points in the economy in a clearer and more compelling way than any individual component. The IEC is strongly correlated to real GDP. The LEI is a predictor variable that anticipates (or “advances”) turning points in the business cycle by approximately 7 months. Shaded areas indicate periods of economic recession or contractions. The dates above the shaded areas show the timeline of business cycle peaks and troughs.

The ten components of The Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index for the United States include: average weekly hours in manufacturing; Average weekly initial unemployment insurance claims; New orders from manufacturers of consumer goods and materials; ISM index of new orders; New orders from manufacturers of non-military capital goods, excluding aircraft orders; Building permits for new private housing; S&P 500 Stock Price Index; main credit index; Interest rate spread (10-year treasury bills minus federal funds rate); Average consumer expectations regarding economic conditions.

To access the data, please visit: https://data-central.conference-board.org/

About The Conference BoardThe Conference Board is a member-driven think tank that provides trusted information about the future. Founded in 1916, we are a nonpartisan, nonprofit entity with 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org Learn more about our mission and become a member

SOURCE The Conference Board

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-the-us-declined-again-in-january-301749725.html

