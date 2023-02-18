How storytelling is the secret to ‘The Last of Us’ success and new audience





Set in a post-apocalyptic world, a father’s determination to save his teenage daughter is on full display in the 2013 video game, “The Last of Us.” The tiered storyline has been adapted into a new HBO show – resonating with a different audience.

It became HBO’s second most-watched series premiere in more than a decade, which Neil Druckmann, creator, writer and executive producer of “The Last of Us,” both the series and the game, still hard to believe.

“I’m waiting for a piano to drop on me or something because it’s too good to be true,” Druckmann said.

The storyline of “The Last of Us” gives it an interactive element that Druckmann says sets it apart from other video games and has captured the attention of binge-watching fans around the world.

“You could put an entire novel in a game. You could put an entire movie in a game,” Druckmann said.

Actress Merle Dandridge stars in the series and plays rebel group leader Marlene – the same role she originated in the video game in 2013.

She said she never thought when she first signed up for the project that it would have such an impact years later.

Dandridge hopes the TV series will help encourage more people to explore the storytelling that can be found in certain video games.

“I definitely think it will make people reconsider their opinion of video games. And I think it’s a great signal for the ether, for the zeitgeist, to let them know that some of the most wonders happen in video games,” she says.

Evan Skolnick wrote the book “Video Game Storytelling: What Every Developer Needs to Know about Narrative Techniques” and directs the game writing program at the University of Silicon Valley, where the focus is on storytelling.

He said that while in almost all games the main attraction is the game, the storyline acts as a supporting role and can contribute to the overall success of the video game.

With approximately three billion gamers worldwide, video games are big business. Their popularity has caught the attention of Hollywood, where more and more games are being made into movies and TV shows.

Some films like the “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” franchise have met with success. “Halo” – adapted from a military sci-fi game of the same name – was last year’s most-watched show on Paramount+ – part of the same parent company as CBS News.

But other popular games like “Mortal Kombat” and “Assassin’s Creed” failed to gain popularity when they turned into big Hollywood developments.

Druckmann believes that turning a video game into a TV series or movie requires understanding how different mediums have different strengths and weaknesses.

It’s because of this that Druckmann said some elements of the game may need to be changed, but it’s important to stay true to the original script to honor the loyal fan base that has carried the game for years.

“We’re trying to tell the same story that we had in the game. And sometimes we’ll deviate and go off on those tangents, but we come back to the same message, the same soul of the game,” he said.

