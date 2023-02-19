US Claims Russia Committed Crimes Against Humanity in Ukraine | Russo-Ukrainian War





The United States has determined that Russia committed crimes against humanity during its nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, US Vice President Kamala Harris has said.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, days before the anniversary of Moscow’s launch of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Harris said Russian forces had carried out widespread and systemic attacks on the civilian population of the country.

In the case of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, we have looked at the evidence, we know the legal standards, and there is no doubt: these are crimes against humanity, said Harris, a former prosecutor.

And I say to all those who perpetrated these crimes, and to their superiors who are complicit in these crimes, you will be held accountable.

The Biden administration officially determined last March that Russian troops had committed war crimes in Ukraine and said it would work with others to prosecute offenders.

The determination of crimes against humanity goes further, indicating that attacks against civilians are widespread and systematic.

Harris listed a litany of abuses she says were perpetrated by Moscow forces in Ukraine, horrific acts of murder, torture, rape and deportation, execution-style killings, beatings and electrocutions.

In his remarks, Harris called the dozens of victims found at Bucha shortly after the Russian invasion last February as barbaric and inhumane; the March 9 bomb attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, which killed three people, including a child; and the sexual assault of a four-year-old child by a Russian soldier that was identified by the UN in a report.

Organizations supported by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have documented more than 30,000 incidents of war crimes since the invasion, according to the US government. Ukrainian officials have said they are investigating the bombing of the town of Bakhmut this week as a possible war crime.

Russia, which said it was conducting a special military operation in Ukraine to eliminate threats to its security and protect Russian speakers, denied intentionally targeting civilians or committing war crimes.

The official US determination, which came at the end of a legal analysis conducted by the State Department, had no immediate consequences for the continuation of the war.

But Washington hoped it could help further isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin and galvanize legal efforts to hold members of his government accountable in international courts and sanctions.

The UN-backed Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has yet to conclude that the war crimes it says it has identified constitute crimes against humanity.

Harris’ speech came as senior Western officials gathered in Munich to assess the conflict. The three-day conference brings together world leaders, including those from France and Germany, and senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi.

She said Russia was now a weakened country after Biden led a coalition to punish Putin for the invasion, but Moscow is only stepping up the assaults in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is planning an offensive in the coming months, for which it is seeking heavier and longer-range weapons from its Western allies.

The nearly year-long war has killed tens of thousands of people, uprooted millions from their homes, damaged the global economy and made Putin an outcast in the West.

The Biden administration has sought to bring suspected war criminals to justice, including training Ukrainian investigators, imposing sanctions, blocking visas and increasing sentences under US war crimes laws.

Washington has spent some $40 million on the effort so far and says it is working with Congress to secure an additional $38 million for the effort.

But the ability of the Biden administration to apply such efforts beyond its borders, and certainly within Russia, is limited. Collecting evidence in this war-torn country has also proven difficult.

International legal bodies are also limited. At the International Criminal Court, for example, jurisdiction extends only to member states and states that have accepted its jurisdiction, such as Ukraine but not Russia. kyiv pushed for a new international war crimes organization to focus on the Russian invasion, which Moscow opposed.

If Putin thinks he can wait for us, he is seriously mistaken, Harris said. Time is not on his side.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/2/18/us-russia-committing-crimes-against-humanity-in-ukraine

