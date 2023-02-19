Decreasing number of asylum seekers arriving in UK by boat on humanitarian visas | immigration and asylum





Suella Braverman is being urged to reduce the number of asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats by creating legal means of access to the UK and new humanitarian visas to limit numbers.

Rishi Sunak has made the issue of crossing the Channel one of his five priorities since entering Downing Street, despite concerns from ministers that it is not within his power to stop a ship attempting a dangerous journey. The government is scrambling to review a series of controversial measures that could be included in an upcoming immigration bill aimed at automatically blocking people arriving in the UK on small boats from seeking asylum.

But a growing group of non-partisan politicians are backing a new special visa that would allow 40,000 asylum seekers a year. The proposal was drawn up by British Future, an independent think tank. Instead of raising expectations and rhetoric, the new visa flow will make asylum case processing and safe return faster and fairer, while saving hotel accommodation costs created by the backlog of cases, he said.

The plan would see visas available to anyone with a strong asylum claim or link to the UK issued by British consulates in locations off the French and Belgian coasts.

The number of people making the perilous journey across the strait has increased significantly in the past year. In 2019, there were only 1,900 people, but a total of 45,756 people made the trip. At least 50 people have drowned or are missing, including 32 who died when their boat capsized in November 2021.

Asylum processing delays are now serious. At the end of September, only 7% of asylum seekers were processed within six months. Emergency hotel accommodation rates for asylum seekers unable to work while their cases are being processed are currently 5.6 ma days.

Labor MP Stephen Timms said the government’s current plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda was wrong in principle and practically impracticable. To avoid dangerous channel crossings, we need safe routes so that those in need of protection can safely get to England.

Tim Farron, former leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (Lib Dem), said: “We cannot continue an asylum system that forces people to risk their lives for safety. We need a safe way for people to get to the UK.

Samuel Kasumu, a former Downing Street adviser to Boris Johnson, who was involved in the government’s response to the Windrush scandal, said he welcomed the proposal. he added. The need to reform our asylum system has never been greater. I agree that the challenges we face are not incurable and that control and compassion should be at the heart of any immigration strategy.

An RNLI lifeboat assists people trying to cross the strait in Dungeness, southeast England, on December 9, 2022. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Sunder Katwala, executive director of British Future and co-author of the report, said the current number of risky journeys meant that no one had thought of a safe or effective asylum system.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman said threatening to detain and deport anyone crossing the strait is just another impossible promise they won’t keep. Politicians continue to chase the headlines and seek scapegoats, but have failed to properly plan for an orderly, viable and humane system. What we need are real policies that can actually happen and will make a difference.

The move comes alongside new immigration legislation expected to be announced in the coming weeks as Sunak attempts to fulfill his vow to stop the ship. So far, ministers have been considering reforms that have many legal problems, including blocking appeals against the deportation of asylum seekers who cross the strait in small boats. Officials threatened to leave the European Convention on Human Rights with the nuclear option, but such a move would divide the party.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “No one should risk their lives by making dangerous and illegal travel.” It will be implemented soon,” he said.

Those who fear persecution should seek asylum in the first safe country they arrive at. We are also developing a comprehensive plan to address and reduce the asylum backlog, including clearing outstanding claims filed before June 28, 2022, by the end of the year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/feb/18/humanitarian-visa-could-cut-number-of-asylum-seekers-reaching-uk-by-boat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos