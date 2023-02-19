Exclusive: US sanctions authority probes Raiffeisen on Russia





FRANKFURT/VIENNA, Feb 17 (Reuters) – The U.S. sanctions authority has launched an investigation into Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) over its Russia-related activities, stepping up scrutiny of the Austrian lender which plays a essential role in Russia. economy.

Responding to questions from Reuters, the bank said it received a request from the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in January to “clarify the payment activities and related processes maintained by RBI in light of developments recent events related to Russia and Ukraine.”

OFAC had asked Raiffeisen for details of its exposure in Russia, the partially occupied Donbass, Ukraine and Syria, including certain customer transactions and activity, a source told Reuters.

The US agency had requested a response by February, the person said, adding that Raiffeisen’s lawyers had negotiated an extension, pledging to answer questions in three installments of information to be sent in early April, May and June. .

A spokesperson for the US Treasury Department declined to comment.

Raiffeisen told Reuters in a statement that it was cooperating fully with OFAC and that it understood the request was not triggered by a specific transaction or company. He said he has processes in place to ensure compliance with the sanctions.

A spokesperson said he was “confident that the information provided to OFAC will satisfy its request”, adding that the questions asked were of a “general nature”.

Raiffeisen has not been sanctioned in the past, but the January request for information has European financial regulators overseeing the bank worried about the potential it could ultimately lead to sanctions against Raiffeisen, two officials said. people with direct knowledge of the case.

Raiffeisen is deeply embedded in the Russian financial system and is one of only two foreign banks on the Russian central bank’s list of 13 “systemically important credit institutions”, underlining its importance to the economy. Russian, grappling with sweeping Western sanctions.

As Austria’s second largest lender, it also supports much of that country’s economy and has extensive operations in Eastern Europe. An Austrian official said the Austrian authorities are closely monitoring the situation of Raiffeisen and its activities in Russia because of the importance of the bank.

Nearly a year after Moscow launched what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, Raiffeisen is one of a handful of European banks that remain in Russia.

But he has faced criticism, including from investors, for his decision to continue doing business with Moscow. The bank has previously defended its position, saying its exposure to Russia was contained.

Raiffeisen made a net profit of around 3.8 billion euros last year, largely thanks to a profit of more than 2 billion euros from its Russian operations. Meanwhile, Russian savers have deposited more than 20 billion euros with the bank.

AMERICAN INVOLVEMENT

The US Treasury imposes sanctions and can penalize those who violate them. Its most aggressive sanctioning tool freezes US assets and blocks banks from accessing US dollars – essential for international trade and finance.

The toughest sanctioning tool in OFAC’s arsenal, known as the SDN List, freezes assets held in the United States and prohibits companies or American citizens from trading with those listed, freezing a bank or an individual of all dollar payments.

This grants the United States influence far beyond its shores to enforce its sanctions. Alternatively, OFAC may also resort to less stringent measures such as imposing fines and issuing warning letters for violation of sanctions.

Two former US officials, asking not to be named, however, said Washington was generally reluctant to take such drastic measures.

Viktor Winkler, a German sanctions lawyer, declined to comment specifically on Raiffeisen, but said it was common for OFAC to request information from banks and that did not automatically result in sanctions.

OFAC sanctioned five major Russian banks, including the state-backed Sberbank (SBER.MM), as part of a response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as wealthy oligarchs.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, the United States banned Sberbank from processing payments through the American financial system. Its European arm, based in Vienna, was closed soon after.

Sberbank previously said the new sanctions would not have a significant impact on its operations.

In 2018, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned Latvian bank ABLV, over concerns about illicit activities largely tied to Russia, prompting the bank to quickly spin off.

Johann Strobl, CEO of Raiffeisen, told shareholders in March that he was looking at options for the Russian company, but reaching a conclusion would take some time because the bank is not “a sausage stand” that could be closed overnight.

Additional reporting by Alexandra Alper in Washington, DC; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Anna Driver

