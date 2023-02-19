Chinese official calls US response to balloon absurd and hysterical





On Saturday, China’s top foreign policy official mocked Americas response to a recent Chinese spy balloon flyby, calling the US actions absurd and hysterical and an effort to deflect the attention to his inner problems.

The official, Wang Yi, a Chinese Communist Party senior member for foreign affairs, reiterated that his government claims the balloon, which flew over several US states this month before President Biden ordered it to be shot down, was a civilian vehicle blown away by strong winds. .

He made the remarks in a speech at the Munich Security Conference, which has largely focused on Ukraine, as suspense mounted over whether he could meet on the sidelines with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken. It would be the first high-level diplomatic exchange between Washington and Beijing since Mr. Blinken canceled a planned trip to China during the balloon episode.

The balloon episode heightened US-China tensions at a time when the relationship was already at one of its lowest points in decades. US officials said the balloon was carrying visible equipment that was clearly intended for intelligence surveillance, part of a Chinese military-led global surveillance fleet.

Wang opened his conference appearance with remarks on Beijing’s desire for peaceful coexistence overseas, while reiterating familiar Chinese admonitions against interference in its internal affairs and longstanding opposition to the Taiwan independence.

In terms the United States might find encouraging, Mr. Wang also said that nuclear wars should not be fought, a potential signal to Beijing’s ally Moscow that China will not tolerate the use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, as Russian officials have done. times threatened.

Wang added that nations should jointly oppose the use of chemical and biological weapons under all circumstances. US officials have warned that Russia may also be considering such attacks.

Wang said the war in Ukraine should not continue, although he was vague on who might be responsible, saying only that some forces might not want to see peace talks materialize and might have more strategic goals. wider than Ukraine itself. This language echoed Kremlin claims, rejected by the West, that Russia is willing to engage in peace talks in good faith and that NATO aims to subjugate Russia.

Later on Saturday, Mr. Blinken appeared with Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister. The panel moderator asked if anyone on stage had spoken with his Chinese counterpart, a nod to speculation that Blinken might have a meeting with Mr. Wang. Mr Blinken said only that the United States had made it clear that it would consider any provision of military assistance to Russia or failure to comply with sanctions to be a very serious problem, but that Washington has not yet seen one. the proof.

During a question-and-answer session, Wang sharply criticized the United States. He described the balloon as a civilian unmanned airship with limited piloting ability and said it had veered off course and been blown into US airspace.

We have asked the United States to handle this calmly and professionally based on consultations with the Chinese side, he said. Unfortunately, the United States ignored these facts and used advanced fighter jets and shot down a balloon with its missiles.

It is, I would say, absurd and hysterical. This is 100% an abuse of the use of force, Wang said, adding that Washington violated an international convention governing airspace.

In the days following the downing of the Chinese balloon, US warplanes shot down three more objects over North America that US officials now say they believe are harmless and likely not from China.

All over the world, there are many balloons in the sky from different countries, Wang said. Do you want to get all of them down?

He made no mention of a possible meeting with Mr. Blinken or a possible call between President Biden and the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping. Mr. Biden said in remarks to the nation on Thursday that he hoped to speak with Mr. Xi about the matter.

When reporters who stumbled upon Mr. Wang in the halls of the conference asked him about a possible Blinken meeting, he just laughed.

