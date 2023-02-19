What Brexit deal is being discussed between the UK and EU and will it be supported in Northern Ireland? | political news





Rishi Sunak said the UK and EU have an understanding of what needs to be done regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol, but the work still needs to be done.

The prime minister spoke of the situation after his speech at the Munich security conference, saying Britain wanted to maintain positive relations with the EU.

So what’s actually going on?

I thought we had a Brexit deal, but what is this agreement Rishi Sunak is trying to get?

These talks are all about parts of the Brexit deal involving Northern Ireland.

Called the “Northern Ireland Protocol,” the agreement was signed by Boris Johnson in 2020 along with a broader trade and cooperation treaty with the EU.

Its point is to avoid strict physical borders on the island of Ireland, which is the only place where there is a land border between the UK and the EU.

All parties agreed that this was necessary to maintain peace on the island.

The Protocol does this by putting Northern Ireland in a much closer relationship with the EU than the rest of the UK.

Since the Brexit Agreement came into full force in early 2021, there has been an ongoing process to address the various issues raised in relation to Northern Ireland.

That has expanded over time to the point where new contracts are currently being worked out.

What substantive changes are needed?

Physical inspection is done when goods cross the Irish Sea from the UK to Northern Ireland to avoid the strict borders of the island of Ireland.

Companies and traders in Northern Ireland are also required to comply with EU single market rules.

This created friction in the flow of goods from England, Wales and Scotland, resulting in shortages of certain items in stores and cumbersome paperwork for businesses.

EU regulations on groceries also meant a potential ban on sausages and other “chilled meats” imported from the UK.

However, there are also advantages to trading. Northern Ireland essentially still has a foot in the EU single market, making it easier for businesses there to transact on the continent.

What is Belfast’s political fallout?

Belfast’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) unionist politicians believe that Northern Ireland is being separated from the rest of Britain and being treated too differently.

This partly stems from the real problems businesses are experiencing.

There are also concerns about a so-called “democratic deficit” where Northern Ireland accepts Brussels’ rules, which it has no say in.

There are also more ideological issues. The role of the European Court of Justice is a big challenge.

As Northern Ireland is still subject to EU rules, Brussels believes that Northern Ireland courts should be heavily involved in dispute resolution.

The DUP and some Conservative MPs see this as an erosion of British sovereignty and incompatible with Brexit’s goals.

Image: The iconic Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast

How does this relate to the Northern Ireland Parliament?

The DUP is one of two parties that share power in Northern Ireland’s mandated government.

But the party is boycotting it and refusing to form this administration or hold an elected parliament until concerns over Brexit negotiations are resolved.

This means that the democratic institutions responsible for running public services and representing voters in Northern Ireland have not functioned properly for over a year.

Republican Sinn Fein, who also shares power in Belfast, urged the DUP to approve changes to the Brexit deal and return to power-sharing as soon as possible.

What is included in the new contract?

We don’t know. Downing Street is keeping mum on details.

There is speculation that some of that will look very similar to plans outlined by the UK last year.

There may be a “green lane” and “red lane” system to distinguish between goods destined for Northern Ireland and goods at risk of being transported to the Republic and the EU.

This reduces the need for physical examinations and paperwork. There could also be some kind of compromise about the role of the European Court of Justice.

There may be mechanisms in place for the ECJ to decide the dispute only after referral to a separate arbitration panel or Northern Ireland courts.

READ MORE: UK and EU NI deal ‘never done’ Northern Ireland election postponed until January 2024

Does DUP support it?

This is a big unknown. The party has come up with seven “tests” to apply to all trades when deciding whether or not to support them.

This includes some specific requests, such as no inspection of goods moving from the UK to Northern Ireland and no borders on the Irish Sea.

But it also has broader implications, such as allowing Northern Irishmen the same privileges as others in Britain and ensuring the letter and spirit of the Good Friday Agreement.

There are also electoral considerations, with a significant portion of the Northern Ireland trade union community believing that the DUP should only return to power-sharing if the Northern Ireland Protocol is completely abandoned.

So if the DUP is seen to succumb too easily, the party could lose voters to a more hardline rival.

Will Conservative MPs support it?

Again, we just don’t know. It is also unclear whether the House of Representatives will actually receive a House of Representatives vote on the new agreement. Downing Street made no promises.

But not allowing lawmakers to have a say risks escalating tensions with backbenchers.

The main audience the Prime Minister has to please here is the “European Study Group” of pro-Brexit MPs.

They claim otherwise, but the caucus is actually not as strong as it was a few years ago.

Many senior MPs are now in government, including Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Deputy Secretary Steve Baker.

All must be satisfied before the transaction is posted. In fact, they may play a role in engaging their Eurosceptic peers.

Boris Johnson’s reaction could also be important. If the former prime minister opposes the heir’s deal, it could stir up backbench anger.

Labor said it would lend a vote to Rishi Sunak if he could not push through a deal himself. But this would be an embarrassing development for the Prime Minister, which risks more instability in his own party.

What if Rishi Sunak can’t get everyone on board?

The Prime Minister can tolerate some opposition from MPs. But the DUP’s failure to win support is more serious as it means the party will continue to block the formation of a devolved administration from Belfast.

If the DUP’s opposition seems less strong, Mr Sunak may go ahead anyway, and hopefully they will eventually get involved after the local elections in May.

If he runs into solid roadblocks with both MPs and the DUP and can’t get any more concessions from the EU, he still has the option of triggering the Northern Ireland Protocol bill.

This is a UK bill currently passing Parliament that would remove parts of the Brexit deal without EU approval.

Many see it as a violation of international law, and using it risks a trade war with Brussels. That’s something the government can do without it, given the sensitive economic situation.

What happens when Rishi Sunak gets everyone’s support and closes the deal?

If the prime minister can strike a Brexit deal, restore power-sharing in Belfast and unite his party, it will be the undeniable high point of his tenure on Downing Street so far.

He could claim to have solved a problem that plagued his three predecessors.

It also has the potential to be a major political inflection point.

If the economic situation improves and tangible measures for strikes and strait crossings can be enacted, the government’s grim election prospects may begin to brighten.

But I thought Boris Johnson said Brexit was over?

Yes, it was. He also promised that his deal would not lead to the borders of the Irish Sea.

At the time, people inside and outside the political world warned that the agreement he signed would mean a check between Britain and Northern Ireland.

The former prime minister and his allies now say no one expected the EU to enforce the deal in such a rigid and inflexible way. The real answer to all of this may lie in the politics of the time.

In 2019, Boris Johnson was eager to get an agreed deal with Brussels and campaign for a general election backing it.

This meant that some visible parts of the treaty were somewhat ignored at the time. But it also saved a problem that Rishi Sunak is currently trying to fix.

If this deal goes through, will Brexit work?

It will be more “done” than ever. But overall it’s not.

First of all, the Northern Ireland Protocol has a built-in consent mechanism. That means delegated parliamentarians in Belfast will vote next year on whether or not to keep the deal.

If a simple majority of Stormont members approve the transaction, it will hold for 4 years, at which point another vote will take place.

If passed with higher approval ratings from both unionists and Republicans, the next vote will be held eight years later. Then there is the matter of Britain entering into trade deals with other countries around the world.

This could mean changes to domestic rules and regulations that will have a cascading effect on Northern Ireland’s wider relationship with the UK and the European Union.

Future governments may also decide to take a different approach than Brussels. That means Brexit and relations with our nearest neighbors will remain a living issue for some time to come.

