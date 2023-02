US Accuses Russia of Crimes Against Humanity in UkraineHere’s What It Means

Topline

The United States has determined that Russia committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday, accusing Russia of continuing a widespread and systemic attack on civilians before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Kamala Harris accused Russia of crimes against humanity.

Harris, in an address to the Munich Security Council on Saturday, cited civilian deaths in an attack on Mariupol, mass deportations of Ukrainian children, horrific acts of murder, torture, rape, as well as murders, beatings and electrocutions of Ukrainian civilians. by Russian military forces.

The Biden administration will continue to investigate allegations of crimes against humanity, Harris said, adding that the perpetrators and their superiors will be held accountable.

Charges of crimes against humanity are mostly symbolic, as they carry no international consequences, including in the United States, as crimes against humanity are not officially codified in any international treaty, according to the United Nations .

The only international body that prosecutes crimes against humanity is the International Criminal Court (ICC), a Hague-based organization that works in cooperation with the UN, although it relies on other countries for support, in particular to make arrests and enforce sentences.

The ICC prosecutes and investigates cases within its jurisdiction after sufficient evidence has been presented. Although neither Ukraine nor Russia is governed by the treaty that established the ICC, it can still open an investigation on its own initiative, according to its website.

crucial quote

Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed Harris’ comments in a statement Saturday morning, noting that the United States reserves crimes against humanity determinations for the most egregious crimes, adding that his findings underscore [the]

the staggering scale of the human suffering inflicted by Moscow on the Ukrainian civilian population. Surprising fact

The ICC last investigated charges of crimes against humanity in 2011, when it explored and condemned allegations of violence against civilians by the Libyan government. The court issued arrest warrants for five suspects, including Muammar Gaddafi, who ruled the country between 1969 and 2011, but none resulted in charges.

Key Context

Harris’ announcement is the second time the United States has accused Russia of committing war crimes in the past year. In April 2022, President Joe Biden, citing photographs of dead civilians in Bucha, Ukraine, called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal and called for him to be tried. Other institutions have accused Russia of committing crimes against humanity, including Amnesty International, a human rights organization that cited cases of forcible transfer and deportation of people from Ukraine .

To monitor

Biden is traveling to Poland early next week to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda ahead of a speech in Warsaw on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Further reading

