Rishi Sunak: The UK will support allies that are ready to send fighters to Ukraine.

Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo analyzes Rishi Sunak’s speech at the Munich Security Conference.

The prime minister said Britain was ready to support an ally ready to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine immediately.

Rishi Sunak commented in Munich on Saturday after a diplomatic blitz to bolster support for Kiev.

Britain has refused to provide Royal Air Force aircraft to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops, and the prime minister said he hadn’t ruled it out.

But the Conservative leader said he would support allies that are now in a position to supply fighter jets.

Mr. Sunak told broadcasters: We would be happy to provide assistance to any country that can provide fighter jets to Ukraine right now.

European editor James Mates reports from Chernihiv, Ukraine.

“The UK is also ready to support these countries.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at a security conference in Munich on Saturday that Warsaw wanted to discuss the transfer of Soviet-era MiG fighters as part of a wider US-led coalition. Asked if he had told Morawiecki about providing MiGs to Ukraine on the outskirts of the summit, Sunak said: Ukraine now.

Asked by ITV News if he thought Britain would eventually deliver the planes to his country, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleva said: “Ukraine will receive the planes. It’s a matter of time and procedure. It will take more time than tanks. We understand, but that kind of logic, that kind of sense of how things unfold will get us all to make decisions on the plane.”

Global security editor Rohit Kachroo asks Ukraine’s foreign minister if he thinks Britain will eventually send fighters.

Earlier at the Munich Security Conference, Sunak urged European and NATO allies to “double up” military aid to Ukraine, giving it a “decisive advantage” on the battlefield against Russia.

He said he believes the war has reached an “inflection point” where, with enough help, Kiev could turn things around.

The prime minister said Britain would be the first country to provide long-range weapons to Ukraine and that it was “entirely reasonable” for other NATO countries to do the same.

The Prime Minister welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Downing Street last week. Credit: AP

Asking the West to provide more tanks, air defense and artillery, he said. All that Ukraine can do to defend itself and repel Russian aggression.

And to mount a counterattack that actually moves Russia out of its country.

“I think it is entirely reasonable and we must fully support Ukraine in that ambition and we want that ambition to succeed.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US Vice President Kamala Harris shake hands at a security conference in Munich. Credit: AP

At the same summit, US Vice President Kamala Harris said the US determined that Russia had committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

Russian forces pursued a widespread and systematic attack on civilians, including gruesome murder, torture, rape and deportation, Mr. Harris said. She also referred to the methods of execution: murder, beatings, and electrocution.

The Biden administration officially determined in March that Russian forces had committed war crimes in Ukraine and said it would work with others to prosecute the criminals.

The judgment on crimes against humanity goes one step further and shows that attacks on civilians are widespread and systematic.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Britain, Paris and Brussels to insist that the West send fighters for his air force.

Coinciding with the war leaders’ important trip, Britain announced it would expand a training mission that has already seen 10,000 Ukrainian troops come to Britain to protect fighter pilots so Ukraine can defend the skies using NATO tactics in the future.

Pilot training is expected to begin in the spring, according to Downing Street officials.

On the fringes of the summit, Sunak met Morawiecki with US Vice President Kamala Harris and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. No. 10 said Sunak and Morawiecki discussed working with allies to provide additional strategic military support for the defense of Ukraine. The prime minister also held talks with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, while Sunak spoke with the Brussels leader on a solution to the Ukraine issue and the Northern Ireland protocol.

The prime minister’s visit to Germany comes amid indications that the Russian spring offensive in parts of Ukraine has already begun on parts of the Eastern Front.

Last year, No 10 officials said 2.3 billion British military aid to Ukraine provided a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks, 200 other armored vehicles, more than 10,000 anti-tank missiles and multiple launch rocket systems.

The Prime Minister has promised to match or exceed that level this year.

